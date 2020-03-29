When and how will I receive that $ 1,200 stimulus payment?

At the center of the US government's $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package. USA In response to the coronavirus pandemic are direct payments that will put money in the wallets of most Americans. The hope is that those payments, as much as $ 3,400 for a family of four, even more for larger families, will trump struggling households until the virus slows and closed workplaces can reopen.

1. How much money should I expect to receive?

%MINIFYHTML49cdb18dfc1317728df5202fc03032c611% %MINIFYHTML49cdb18dfc1317728df5202fc03032c612%

If you earn less than $ 75,000, or you and your spouse collectively earn less than $ 150,000, you will get $ 1,200 for each of you plus $ 500 for each child under the age of 17. Those amounts are reduced for people with higher incomes, and people with $ 99,000 in earnings (or $ 198,000 for a couple) get nothing, even if they have children. You must have a Social Security number to be eligible for a payment, which will not be taxable. Kyle Pomerleau, a resident member of the American Enterprise Institute, estimates that 165 million people, or 93% of all taxpayers, will get some benefit, and about 140 million will receive the full amount. Seniors whose only income comes from Social Security and veterans who depend solely on disability payments will receive the payments.

2. How will the IRS calculate my income?

If you filed a tax return this year, the IRS will use the information you provided there about your 2019 income, marital status, and dependents. (The usual filing deadline, April 15, has been pushed back to April 15. July of this year in another response to the pandemic). For those who have not filed tax documents this year, the IRS will use data from last year's filings. Americans who don't earn enough to be asked to file a tax return can file one with the IRS now to make sure the agency has accurate information about them.

3. How fast will I receive the money and how?

How fast is an open (and important) question? Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wants the payments to come out in three weeks. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said President Donald Trump hopes the Internal Revenue Service can start sending the money long before that, on April 6. They point to previous stimulus check payments that took about two months to reach taxpayers. As for the method, a Republican Senate aide who helped draft the legislation said that for households for which the IRS has direct deposit information, which is about half of those eligible for the money, those payments will go directly to people's accounts. Checks mailed will take longer to reach people, the assistant said. The government is also considering using preloaded debit cards to send payments to people who do not have bank accounts.

4. Why is time important?

Recipients, of course, will be eager for the money to help pay the bills. But market watchers will also want to know when the US economy. USA You could see an explosion of consumer spending.

5. What happens if my money does not appear?

If a payment doesn't make it to your bank account or mailbox, or you receive less than you think you are owed, you can make a claim for what you think you owe on your 2021 tax return. You can also try calling the IRS hoping to reach someone on the other side. When the IRS sent stimulus checks in 2008, calls to the agency doubled and many taxpayers were unable to answer their questions, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office.

6. How much will this cost the United States government?

The Joint Tax Committee, the Congressional results officer on such matters, says the cost will be $ 292.4 billion over a decade. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a group of experts, had offered a similar estimate, $ 290 billion. Another group, the Tax Foundation, sets the cost at $ 301 billion.