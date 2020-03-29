What is NASCAR iRacing? How virtual races, drivers, full time and more work

%MINIFYHTML312362483c362be4e02d0d77606b1ff911% %MINIFYHTML312362483c362be4e02d0d77606b1ff912%

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has closed the world of sports worldwide, NASCAR, iRacing and Fox Sports found an opportunity.

Due to the existence of iRacing, an online motorsport simulation platform founded in 2004, NASCAR and its streaming partner were uniquely equipped to bridge any gaps that exist before real-life racing can run safely. following the outbreak. Hence the creation of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series. From now on, all NASCAR Cup races until May 3 are postponed. Until then, virtual races with many of the same drivers competing in the best NASCAR series will have the stage.

SCHEDULE: Follow-up of postponed NASCAR races

NASCAR is not alone in its temporary move to virtual racing. A race of six IndyCar iRacing Challenge It started this weekend with a career at virtual Watkins Glen International. IMSA partnered with iRacing to celebrate Sebring SuperSaturday on the virtual Sebring International Raceway. These virtual exhibition series and races speak to the versatility and realistic nature of the iRacing platform.

Below is everything you need to know about iRacing and NASCAR's new virtual racing series, including the schedule and participating drivers.

What is iRacing?

Don't think of iRacing as a video game. Consider it a simulator.

The iRacing experience is a sophisticated racing simulation that takes place at iRacing.com. Anyone can sign up to compete, but there are system requirements.

"First of all, it's extremely realistic," Clint Bowyer, current NASCAR Cup Series driver, said this week in a conference call days after competing in the first event of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro series. "You're using the same mechanics, the same forces, the same movements that you use in real life to make your car go fast, and that's your hand-eye coordination, your feet. "

"You handle these things with both the pedals, the accelerator, the brake, the steering input. All of those inputs in your mind are exactly the same, and the same tools we use to put your car in front of the field at any Sunday ".

A description of iRacing, courtesy of your site:

"iRacing is the ultimate global racing portal. Whether you want to experience a NASCAR Cup car, a World of Outlaws Sprint car, an open-wheel IndyCar, an Australian Supercar, an IMSA prototype or a touring car, or whatever Last: an FIA Grand Prix car, iRacing online racing simulations offer them all. "All you need is a computer equipped with one or more USB ports, and a digital wheel / pedal or gamepad backed by a high-speed Internet connection. IRacing does the job for you by organizing and managing more than 50 official series, or you can choose to compete in over 400 private leagues or launch your own hosted events. "

"iRacing has been perfected," said Bowyer. "The production is good. The camera angles are good. I mean, they have their own series, there are serious races every week, just like ours. They have incredible races. It's amazing to see some of these races.

"If you think we are good? We are terrible. You should see some of these iRacing guys doing this every week."

iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer, co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, and John Henry, the primary owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed several formal partnerships, including NASCAR, IndyCar, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, World of Outlaws, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors.

What is the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitation Series?

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series was born shortly after NASCAR was forced to postpone real-life racing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Because the top three NASCAR series are on hold, its iRacing series features Cup, Xfinity and Trucks drivers. (Although most are from the Cup).

"Until we get cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive race day experience," said NASCAR Vice President of Race Development Ben Kennedy. "Our longtime partners at iRacing offer an amazing product, and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will accumulate in the virtual domain of competitive racing."

The exhibition racing series began on Sunday March 22 with a race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The event drew nearly a million viewers (903,000), making it the most watched broadcast on FS1 since March 12, when most live sports were discontinued in response to the pandemic. It was also the highest rated electronic sports television show in history.

"We are overwhelmed by the positive comments and encouragement sent by industry stakeholders, drivers, partners, the media and, most importantly, our fans," said NASCAR senior vice president and chief digital officer. Tim Clark. "We are committed to running these eNASCAR iRacing events whenever necessary."

ENASCAR iRacing Pro Invitation Series Calendar

Since NASCAR doesn't know how long it will take to postpone real-life races, there is technically no set schedule for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series. Show races will take place week by week, and the schedule is expected. Virtual Racing reflects what would have been the NASCAR Cup schedule through May 3.

Date NASCAR Cup postponed race iRacing race iRacing winner March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 (Homestead) Dixie Vodka 125 (Homestead) Denny Hamlin March 29 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Texas) O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 (Texas) TBD 5th of April Food City 500 (Bristol) ? ? April 19th Toyota 400 owners (Richmond) ? ? April 26 Geico 500 (Talladega) ? ? May 3 Cup race in Dover (Dover) ? ?

After airing the first run of the series, Fox Sports promised to cover the remainder of the season, beginning Sunday, March 29 at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

The races will air simultaneously on Fox's broadcast network, FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

How NASCAR Virtual Races Work

For such a sophisticated simulation, the simplicity of iRacing is remarkable. Like everyone competing on the platform, pilots competing in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series log into their accounts at iRacing.com and join the virtual invitation race.

Each driver competes remotely with his own team consisting of a screen, a steering wheel and pedals. Most use team leaders to assist with tire and fuel strategy as they would in a real race. (Although, Chase Elliott's crew chief Ryan Blaney has not been very helpful.)

Current Cup driver and iRacing veteran William Byron recently explained to Fox Pockrass of Fox Sports in more detail how virtual racing works.

The first eNASCAR iRacing event was limited to 35 drivers. The 26 regular Cup Series drivers who entered the race (plus Dale Earnhardt. Jr., Parker Kligerman and Bobby Labonte) received positions, with the last six positions being awarded to Series Xfinity and Trucks drivers based on of the results of a qualifying race.

What current pilots are there in eNASCAR iRacing?

All races in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitation series are showcase events, so ticket lists will vary each week. However, many current NASCAR drivers have made a commitment to compete in iRacing for the foreseeable future.

Below are the current NASCAR drivers competing (or trying to compete) in the event on March 29. Each race includes 35 tickets.

Drivers with guaranteed seats:

# 1 Kurt Busch

# 3 Austin Dillon

# 6 Ross Chastain

# 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr

# 9 Chase Elliott

# 11 Denny Hamlin

# 12 Ryan Blaney

# 13 Ty Dillon

# 14 Clint Bowyer

# 16 Greg Biffle

# 17 Chris Buescher

# 18 Kyle Busch

# 19 Bobby Labonte

# 20 Erik Jones

# 21 Matt Dibenedetto

# 24 William Byron

# 31 Tyler Reddick

# 34 Michael McDowell

# 37 Ryan Preece

# 38 John Hunter Nemechek

# 42 Kyle Larson

# 43 Bubba Wallace

# 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr

# 48 Jimmie Johnson

# 51 Garrett Smithley

# 66 Timmy Hill

# 77 Parker Kligerman

# 88 Alex Bowman

# 89 Landon Cassill

# 95 Christopher Bell

# 96 Daniel Suárez

Drivers who need to qualify:

# 7 Justin Allgaier

# 15 Brennan Poole

# 16 Justin Haley

# 22 Austin Cindric

# 23 Sam Mayer

# 26 Tyler Ankrum

# 27 Ruben Garcia

# 29 Kaz Grala

# 29a Trevor Bayne

# 33 Anthony Alfredo

# 35 Todd Gilliland

# 36 Jesse Iwuji

# 40 Ryan Truex

# 45 Ty Majeski

# 46 Chandler Smith

# 50 Jeffrey Earnhardt

# 52 Stewart Friesen

# 53 Joey Gase

# 54 Kyle Weatherman

# 63 Scott Stenzel

# 68 Brandon Brown

# 74 Sheldon Creed

# 78 Ryan Ellis

# 80 Joe Graf Jr.

# 81 Christian Eckes

# 90 Alex Labbe

# 93 Myatt Snider

# 98 Chase Briscoe

# 99 Harrison Burton

# 02 Spencer Boyd

# 08 Jeb Burton

#TBD Derek Kraus

#TBD Drew Dollar

#TBD JJ Yeley

Which former pilots are in eNASCAR iRacing?

Two legendary NASCAR drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Bobby Labonte, competed in the first race of eNASCAR iRacing. And some are looking forward to joining the next virtual races even more.

As for Earnhardt, a former iRacing advocate, he did more than just compete.

"I would say the force behind it all, and he doesn't want any recognition, but it would be Dale Jr.," Bowyer said. "He has been the voice behind this the whole time. He is the one that literally every single night jumps up and runs and asks people, 'Hey, do you want to follow me and understand it?' Many different things After a race, call and ask if anyone needs help or what they can do.

"I would definitely say that Dale Jr. probably was, if anyone deserves credit, it would probably be him."