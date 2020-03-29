Wells Adams is a caregiver after removing Sarah Hyland's hair extensions

Sarah Hyland + Wells Adams = True love.
Not that the couple's fans needed another reason to pass out for them, but here we are!
Saturday night, High school Star proved himself to be a true archer and fiancé after removing Hyland's hair extensions.
Luckily for everyone, the Modern Family star documented the entire process and even enlisted the help of a stylist, Nikki Lee. Because despite Wells's enthusiasm for helping her protagonist, Sarah knew that she needed expert advice first.
"@ nikkilee901 taught @wellsadams how to remove my extensions on FaceTime," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Stay tuned to the fiance of the year (sic) job."
On the following slides, Sarah noted that Wells "had too many spills,quot; on her threads. But she also praised High school Shine for his effort, and called him the "best future husband in the world,quot;.
Once Sarah's hair returned to normal and without extensions, she took a moment to thank Wells.
"I love you too," he replied to her affection. "However, I will never do that again."
Sunday morning, the Modern Family The star also took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her fiancé.
"Thank you message to my future husband. There is no one to make me laugh like you do," she wrote, along with a picture of her hugging Wells. "Thank you for being my light in a very dark time … To Pluto and back."
Although it is not clear if the couple plans to get married this year, due to the current situation Coronavirus Pandemic, Wells recently discussed his future with the actress.
One thing that is on the table for the couple: children.
"I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does, too, but we're both super career-oriented and driven right now, so that's not in mind," he said, exclusively on the digital series. from E! Just sip.
He added: "It will happen later. I am lucky that she is much younger than me, so I don't think she is in a hurry."
It's safe to say that these two are two goals!
