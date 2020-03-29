Wells Adams is a caregiver after removing Sarah Hyland's hair extensions

Sarah Hyland + Wells Adams = True love.

Not that the couple's fans needed another reason to pass out for them, but here we are!

Saturday night, High school Star proved himself to be a true archer and fiancé after removing Hyland's hair extensions.

Luckily for everyone, the Modern Family star documented the entire process and even enlisted the help of a stylist, Nikki Lee. Because despite Wells's enthusiasm for helping her protagonist, Sarah knew that she needed expert advice first.

"@ nikkilee901 taught @wellsadams how to remove my extensions on FaceTime," the actress wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Stay tuned to the fiance of the year (sic) job."

On the following slides, Sarah noted that Wells "had too many spills,quot; on her threads. But she also praised High school Shine for his effort, and called him the "best future husband in the world,quot;.