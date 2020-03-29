Weld County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Suspects Who Recorded Firecrackers To Measure Meter Gas – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdf4c5ed42cc28873a699d8a7691d300511% %MINIFYHTMLdf4c5ed42cc28873a699d8a7691d300512%

By Anne Delaney, Greeley Tribune

The Weld County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a suspect or suspects who stuck several firecrackers to a gas meter on March 25 in an apparent attempt to ignite a live gas line.

Deputies Michael Jaeger and Nathan Scudder answered a property call at block 200 of Kelly Lane in unincorporated Weld County northeast of Brighton around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

An owner called 911 after finding a backpack on the side of the house. The backpack contained several items believed to have been stolen from the house the night before, including car keys, an ignition cup, gloves, tools, and a registration card recovered from a stolen vehicle.

Scudder did a second check on the evidence when he noticed five M-150 firecrackers wrapped in plastic and attached to a live gas line leading to the gas meter.

