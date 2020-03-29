Welcome to The Dollhouse Alum Matthew Farber passes away

Matthew Farber, who appeared in several cult classics over the years, including Natural Born Killers Y Welcome to the dollhouse, has died. TMZ and Movie Web reported on comments from their brother, Mark, who said the family became concerned after not hearing from him for days.

Farber's family called their landlord and asked permission to access their home in Van Nuys, California. When they entered the actor's home, they discovered him dead, although it is unclear how he passed away at the age of 47.

The family stated that "it appears to be natural." Regardless of how he passed away, Mark released a statement to TMZ in which he described what Faber was like as a person, making the actor's death much sadder and more tragic.

Paraphrasing the statement, Mark described his brother as a great man who had incredible talent and ingenuity. Matthew was "very aware,quot; and could really pay much more attention than other people. He added that his ability to concentrate was truly exceptional.

According to MovieWeb, his career dates back to the 1990s with television productions such as Darrow, in which he was given his first credited role. And just a few years later, he found a job at Oliver Stone Natural Born Killers, written by Quentin Tarantino.

Later, he appeared in other popular series like Law and order and like Nigel Finch at Stonewall. However, the role that made him most famous was in the classic film, Welcome to the Dollhouse, which has gone down in film history as one of the greats.

About a decade later, he starred in Mark again in Palindromes. Over the years, he found work in television series like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and also In the path. His last movie, however, was The devil you know.

His career also extended to cinematography, including In the forest with love. There is no doubt that Faber's contribution to cinema will be missed after his mysterious and premature death.



