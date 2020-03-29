Virtual Test: Ollie Pope Hundred rescues England on the third day against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML29e41775e3b39ec2e69726a391e1962611% %MINIFYHTML29e41775e3b39ec2e69726a391e1962612%





Ollie Pope got a second century of testing on the third day of the second virtual test

Ollie Pope was England's hero on the third day of the second Virtual Test in Colombo when he conducted his second century of Test to bring England closer to parity with Sri Lanka after his first innings.

Pope's second century trial was a masterpiece of how to play the spinning ball, though credit should go to England's tail as well, as the seventh wicket fell to Pope at just 46 and England's total at 259, still 125 runs less than Sri Lanka's score.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is using a cricket simulation that takes into account batting averages, strike rates, bowling averages, and bowling speeds and plays a five-day test match based on those figures.

Dimuth Karunaratne's decision to take the new ball was counterproductive when Dom Bess found the rhythm of the ball more to his liking when he made a compound 22 before overcoming a perfectly flown leg break from Wanindu Hasaranga to Niroshan Dickwella.

Hasaranga, in his debut, was Sri Lanka's best bowler, finishing 6-94 with 43.1 passes. His selection so far has proven to be a master stroke of the virtual & # 39; president of selectors & # 39; Kumar Sangakkara, who was clearly impressed by what he has seen nationally.

Hasaranga's figures are best for a Sri Lankan debutante, beating Upul Chandana's 6-179 against Pakistan in Dhaka in March 1999.

England lost four wickets in the morning session of the second day of the Second Virtual Test to go to lunch 234-6, still 150 races behind. pic.twitter.com/1ChdGbJmir – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 29, 2020

England had started the day off brilliantly, with Joe Root taking two limits since Angelo Mathews' opening, but just three times later, Joe Denly (49) dropped just one run less than half a century when he was caught lbw by stunning Vishwa Fernando ( 2-89).

Ben Stokes (2) was thrown, losing an onslaught towards Hasaranga, and then Root fell by 64, lbw to Dilruwan Perera. When Jos Buttler (5) shortened Hasaranga to Karunaratne in midfield, England lost four courts in the opening session to the tune of just 49 runs.

As he has done so often in his short international career thus far, Curran halted the rot and had serenely progressed to 32 before trying to clear Kusal Perera midway through Lasith Embuldeniya's bowling alley.

What shot was he playing to get Benedict out? 🤔 – Sam Curran (@CurranSM) March 29, 2020

After Bess helped add 47 for the eighth wicket, Jack Leach took over and conjured the spirit of Headingley with a stubborn 82-minute drive from 19, which helped shepherd Pope a century.

Ollie Pope completed his second century of testing as England finally ran out of 377. At the end of the third day of the second virtual test, Sri Lanka was 44-1 in its second inning, leading by 51 runs. pic.twitter.com/NTM1oKfl0b – Benedict Bermange (@Benedict_B) March 29, 2020

Stuart Broad (6) didn't stay long, leaving Sri Lanka with an awkward 13th spell at the end of the day, in which Curran (1-25) struck early.

Curran outscored Karunaratne by 11 to leave the hosts 44-1 at the end, leading by 51 runs as they seek to win the Test and level the series.