Viral pandemic causes possible shortage of condoms

According to @businessinsider, it appears that there may be a shortage of condoms, due to the viral pandemic.

A company, located in Malaysia, Karen Bhd, is responsible for producing one in five condoms. But due to the shutdown, the company has not made a condom in 10 days.

On a typical day, the company makes 100 million condoms in a 10-day period. Then they are sold and distributed to Durex.

"We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary," Karex Chief Executive Goh Miah Kiat told Reuters. He said he anticipates the shortage will last for months.

Unfortunately, condom delivery has also slowed down. Some take an additional 18 days to ship.

"As vigilance and concern about coronavirus transmission increases, we are seeing increased vigilance by oversight agencies, including around the import, freight, and authorization of all shipments, including contraceptives "said Purdy. "There is increased scrutiny and requests for documentation on products arriving from other countries, resulting in delays in authorization approvals."

This viral pandemic has caused a major disruption worldwide. More than 3 million Americans have applied for unemployment, all schools have closed, and classes are now broadcast online.

Many states are also subject to the "Home Safety,quot; Act, which encourages those without essential jobs to stay home and refrain from meeting in large groups.

As of today, the United States is now the leading country infected with COVID-19, with a total of 100,000 confirmed cases and 1,545 people have died, according to CNN.