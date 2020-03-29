Vin Diesel and his son share an encouraging video message amid a pandemic

Vin Diesel and his family remain optimistic about the future of humanity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

52 years old Fast and Furious actor and his and partner Paloma Jiménez10-year-old son Vincent SinclairHe shared an uplifting message in a video posted to Instagram this weekend.

"My son just came out of his Mandarin class, the online Mandarin class. We just wanted to give a quick hello and a quick message to the world. What do we mean?" the actor asks the boy.

"We mean that of all the ways that the coronavirus may be doing us harm, it is also helping us in more ways than it is doing us harm," says Vincent. "And form number one makes us feel like a global family. We are all connecting in one way. Reason number two, we are thinking about the things we didn't need but now we are thinking … We are not thinking about the coronavirus because Well, we think we are going to be fine. We are thinking about other things, like how we can help the world and how we can help each other. "

"We love you all," says Vin.

The actor and Paloma are also parents to daughters. Hania Riley Sinclair—Aka Similche, 11 and 5 years old Pauline Sinclairnamed after his late friend and Fast and Furious co-star Paul walker.