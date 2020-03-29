Villanova vs. Georgetown, 1985: Seven things you didn't know about the & # 39; Perfect Game & # 39; Wildcats annoying

%MINIFYHTML94e030f1fe3c6a48052cbece6657532b11% %MINIFYHTML94e030f1fe3c6a48052cbece6657532b12%

Now 35 years later, Villanova's 66-64 victory over Georgetown remains one of the most famous college basketball games ever played.

The Wildcats and Hoyas were members of the Big East and had met twice prior to that season, with the Hoyas winning both times. Villanova entered as No. 8 seed and expected little of his appearance in the tournament, given a regular season that ended with a massively disappointing performance in an 85-62 loss at Pitt and a 19-10 record after a two-appearance appearance. games at The Big East Tournament.

Then came the perfect game.

Here are seven things you didn't know about the Villanova vs. NCAA championship game. Georgetown 1985.

1) Former Villanova assistant coach Steve Lappas, who now works as a CBS Sports analyst, told Sporting News that coach Rollie Massimino was so disgusted with the inconsistent play by the talented and veteran Wildcats team that after the group and Villanova was sent to play Dayton on the Flyers' home court, he told his staff gathered at his home: "I have one more game with these guys."

two) Although the Wildcats' victory in the championship game was widely regarded as a big surprise, Vegas knew better. Wildcats were just an 8 point loser. That was the same number that Kansas led to the 1988 title game (and won), but considerably less than Connecticut was entering the 1999 title game against Duke, the highest ranked. The Huskies were a 9.5 point loser but became champions.

3) The game earned the nickname "The perfect game,quot; Because Villanova had to play almost smoothly, especially in the second half, when the Wildcats shot 9-of-10 from the field, to win by just two points. But they committed 17 turnovers against Hoyas' pressure defense, including six by wing Harold Jensen, whose brilliant shot and surprising 14 points were decisive in the surprise.

4) The five Hoyas starters played in the NBA: Patrick Ewing, Reggie Williams, Bill Martin, Michael Jackson and David Wingate. The Wildcats had future professionals at center Ed Pinckney and forwards Dwayne McClain and Harold Pressley.

5 5. Among the Dayton team players who became the Wildcats' first victim in the race to the 1985 NCAA championship was Anthony Grant, who trained the Flyers 2019-20 to a perfect 18-0 record in the Atlantic 10 Conference and was named Sporting News National Coach of the Year.

6) the 1985 Final Four was played in Lexington, Ky., which is by far the smallest metropolitan area to host the Final Four in the era of expanded support. Lexington is ranked 107th among US markets. USA Of the 35 tournaments held under this format, the next smallest has been New Orleans, which hosted the Final Four in 1987, 1993, 2003, and 2012. Frequent host Indianapolis is 34th, and San Antonio is 24th.

7) the Big East set a three-team record for the Final Four in 1985, with Boston College losing to Memphis in an Eagles rotation and then with a buzz from guard Andre Turner in the Midwest Region semifinal, or it could have been four. Since Big East placed three teams in the Final Four, 19 of the 34 included two members from the same conference. The Big Ten has done it six times, the ACC five times. It happened seven times in a row from 1999 to 2005. It has not happened since ACC brought Syracuse and North Carolina to the Final Four in 2016.