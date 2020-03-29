Victoria Beckham misses her son Brooklyn when he's stranded in the US USA Due to the blockage of the coronavirus

Instagram

The fashion designer finds solace in her older son's silly self-portrait for Icon Magazine, as she separates from her family after flying back to the United States with girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria Adams she misses her older son with husband David Beckham amid the coronavirus pandemic. First Spice girls the family member and members are kept safe by self-isolating in the UK, but Brooklyn beckham He couldn't be with them since he was stranded in the United States due to the closure.

"We all miss @BrooklynBeckham as much as he remains locked up in the United States," shared the famous fashion designer in an Instagram story that saw her 21-year-old son posing for Icon magazine. She, however, found solace in her photo as she explained: "Seeing this self-portrait she made for @ico_n made us smile this morning … x".

Victoria Beckham is missing Brooklyn's son.

Brooklyn, who flew to the United States with a girlfriend Nicola Peltz After celebrating his birthday, he shared a similar image through his own social media account. While he didn't mention how he isolated himself, he urged others to "stay home" and "stay safe" as he expressed his gratitude towards the post for his photo shoot. "Thanks Icon and team! I'm excited to share my self-portrait covers for @Ico_n," he wrote.

The publication of the aspiring photographer caused Victoria to leave him a sweet message. "We are so proud of you! I love these! Kisses x," said the 45-year-old man. Her flame Nicola, meanwhile, gushed out, "I love them so much! You're such a talented baby!" British professional photographer David Yarrow also praised: "Well done, friend."

In other news, Victoria has posted a video of her family showing their gratitude to medical personnel on the front line of the battle against the COVID-19 crisis. As her two children, Romeo and Cruz, her daughter Harper, and her husband David applauded, she said behind the camera: "Us Beckham we applauded to show our appreciation to all the people who work so hard on the NHS."

"All the doctors, all the nurses, keeping us safe, working so hard," the former singer continued, before her husband David added: "We are very proud of you, thank you very much."

In the caption, Victoria wrote: "Happy to be able to meet with the whole country tonight to thank the brave healthcare workers and the brilliant NHS who work tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. Xx VB #ClapForOurCarers @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham # HarperSeven ".