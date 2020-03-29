Very good children are being trained to detect coronavirus cases – BGR

%MINIFYHTML972f118d38b0cfc22928bdfbc4a2ad7411% %MINIFYHTML972f118d38b0cfc22928bdfbc4a2ad7412%

Coronavirus tests could look very different in crowded areas if this test project is successful: UK scientists are looking to see if dogs can recognize patients by a particular smell.

Dogs have already been trained to detect other medical conditions, such as cancer, malaria, and Parkinson's.

Dogs capable of recognizing a particular odor for COVID-19 patients could help authorities prevent transmission in crowded places and prevent future outbreaks.

Extensive testing for the new coronavirus is a crucial weapon against the pandemic, as seen in countries like South Korea, which was able to significantly flatten the curve, and Germany, which is testing an average of 500,000 people per week. The COVID-19 exam can help authorities get a better idea of ​​the number of active cases in hot areas, and provide early care to all people with positive results, especially the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The problem that many countries face is that there are not enough test kits for everyone. But what if dogs could spot infected people and place them in a crowd?

The Medical Detection Dogs charity has partnered with Durham University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in a trial to see if dogs can detect COVID-19 patients.

The organization has trained dogs to detect malaria, cancer and Parkinson's patients, since each disease has its own smell, BBC reports. LSHTM chief disease officer Professor James Logan said the research showed that dogs could detect odor malaria infections with a level of precision "above World Health Organization standards for a diagnosis "

That doesn't mean that good children will be as good as recognizing a particular smell for the new coronavirus, of course. But if they are, they could be used in all kinds of cases to detect possible carriers within large groups of people. The dog's test would be confirmed with a real COVID-19 test.

Dogs could be ready in six weeks, assuming the trial returns positive results. However, this test method will be of limited use, given that it cannot be scaled to meet current needs. But dogs could be useful in the future to prevent the resurgence of COVID-19 and detect future outbreaks early.

The charity is studying ways to "safely catch the virus smell from patients," according to its boss, Dr. Claire Guest. It is not only safety for humans, but also for dogs. A 17-year-old Pomeranian tested positive in Hong Kong. Initially, it was unclear if the dog had the disease, but subsequent tests showed that it developed antibodies to the infection. The dog was released at home after testing negative, but then died of old age.

Separately, a French medical corps urged owners to wash their hands after petting them, as the risk of contracting the animals' new coronavirus has not yet been ruled out.

Image Source: Jeff Chiu / AP / Shutterstock