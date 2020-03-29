Varun Dhawan shares a cute photo from his childhood



Following COVID – 19, the Prime Minister of our country has asked us to do the smallest thing and to stay in our homes to break the spread of the epidemic. The fatal virus is contagious and staying home and practicing social distancing is the only cure we have right now. With the country in a closing phase until April 14, our celebrities have become more active on social media, to entertain their fans, keep in touch with them and share how they are killing their time.

After sharing a hilarious rap about Coronavirus, Varun Dhawan has once again given us another reason to smile and make social media a better place. He recently shared a flashback image, where a young VD is seen with his mother Karuna Dhawan. While the image is adorable, the caption is also very sweet. He said, & # 39;Ma and I (with a girl and boy emoji) We were always destined to spend the holidays and quarantine. Ma and I were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe. "

%MINIFYHTML26a1745316988ff5032c24f56c3dc92713% %MINIFYHTML26a1745316988ff5032c24f56c3dc92714%

Varun Dhawan's rap on Coronavirus left everyone divided as he added some popular scenes from Hindu movies and clippings from our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. The actor keeps his fans surely intrigued by his profile as he shares raps, workout videos, midnight cravings, and now even some throwback photos.