US-led forces withdraw from Iraqi third base this month

BAGHDAD (AP) – The US-led coalition in Iraq withdrew on Sunday from a military base in the north of the country that nearly launched Washington into an open war with neighboring Iran.

K1 Air Base is the third site that coalition forces have abandoned this month, in line with United States plans to consolidate its troops at two locations in Iraq.

A rocket attack on the base in late December killed a US contractor and led to a series of eye-for-eye attacks between Iraqi militia groups backed by the United States and Iran. The attacks culminated in the US-led assassination of Iranian chief general Qassem Soleimani and a top Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Coalition forces handed over K1 base in northern Iraq's Kirkuk province to the Iraqi army, according to a coalition statement. At least $ 1.1 million worth of equipment was transferred to the Iraqis when 300 coalition staff members left.

K1 has welcomed coalition forces since 2017 to launch operations against the Islamic State group in nearby mountain areas. The areas south of Kirkuk and north of the neighboring Diyala, Salahaddin and Nineveh provinces remain hotbeds of IS activity.

The extension of the territory is also disputed between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdish autonomous region, which has created security breaches that benefit IS militants. The coalition's presence had sometimes been a mediating force between the two competing authorities.

A senior coalition official earlier this month claimed that IS forces were unable to exploit the "security gap,quot; between Iraqi and Kurdish forces, as militants did in the past.

"That does not necessarily mean that Daesh is free to operate the way they want," said the official, using the Arabic acronym for the IS group. "They are still quite limited."

The coalition official spoke on condition of anonymity according to regulations.

US-led forces have already withdrawn this month from the Qayara base in Nineveh province, followed by the Qaim base near the Syrian border. All were in line with plans to withdraw from bases across Iraq and consolidate coalition forces in Baghdad and at Ain al-Asad Air Base in the country's western desert.

The plan has been in process since late last year, the coalition's top military official said, and accelerated when Iraqi forces demonstrated that they were capable of dealing with the IS threat with limited assistance from the coalition.

Coalition officials said they would continue to help Iraqi forces with air support and surveillance, but would significantly reduce training and ground operations as the limited withdrawal continues.

As of last month, there were some 7,500 Iraq-based coalition troops, including 5,000 US forces.