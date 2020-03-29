US coronavirus cases USA 113,000 cross: live updates

Sweden has remained open for business. The most populous Scandinavian country closed its high schools and universities, but kept its preschools, elementary schools, pubs, restaurants and borders open.

The country's approach has raised questions about whether it is about playing with a disease, Covid-19, which has no cure or vaccine, or if its tactic will be seen as a smart strategy to combat a scourge that has devastated millions of jobs and caused global locks.

%MINIFYHTMLfc1a0ad6a1649af999a20c2ccca2c53211% %MINIFYHTMLfc1a0ad6a1649af999a20c2ccca2c53212%

By Saturday, Norway, with a population of 5.3 million, had more than 3,770 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths; Denmark, with a population of 5.6 million, reported 2,200 cases and 52 deaths; Sweden, with 10.12 million people, recorded more than 3,060 cases and 105 deaths.

The Swedish government does not deny the dangers of the virus: politicians and health officials have emphasized handwashing, social distancing, and limiting contact with older adults, but is based on moderation and a sense of responsibility for the public.

"This is how we work in Sweden," said state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell. “Our entire system for the control of communicable diseases is based on voluntary action. The immunization system is completely voluntary and there is 98 percent coverage. "

Across the Oresund Bridge, another Scandinavian country is following a strategy to limit the economic fallout that contrasts with steps taken by other nations, including the United States, which on Friday approved a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package.

In Denmark, political parties across the ideological spectrum joined unions and employers 'associations this month to join a plan that has the government covering 75 to 90 percent of all workers' wages for the next three months, as long as companies refrain from layoffs.