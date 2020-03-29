Unscripted: Has Mesut Ozil fulfilled his potential with Arsenal? The | Football news

Souness, Redknapp and Smith discuss the issue of unfulfilled talent in soccer in the latest edition of Sky Sports & # 39; Off Script

















Sky Sports experts Jamie Redknapp, Alan Smith and Graeme Souness discuss the issue of unfulfilled talent, with Mesut Ozil of Arsenal up for debate.

Mesut Ozil has won important honors in Germany, Spain and England and has a World Cup winner medal to his name, but has he fulfilled his potential with Arsenal in the Premier League? That's the question asked in the latest edition of Sky Sports & # 39; Off Script.

David Jones joins Sky Sports Experts Graeme Souness, Jamie Redknapp and Alan Smith discuss the issue of unfulfilled talent in soccer and the conversation quickly turns to Ozil, who joined the Real Madrid Gunners in 2013.

The 31-year-old is a mercurial talent, possibly dividing opinion like no other player in the game. Some see the talent, the delicate touches, and the imaginative and incisive passes, while others see the lack of effort and lack of contribution from the best winners at Emirates Stadium.

But can a player who won the FA Cup, La Liga, a King's Cup, a German Cup, be named Germany's national team player of the year five times and won a World Cup, no less, be an unsatisfied talent ?

Souness established the point of discussion and said: "What about Mesut Ozil at Arsenal? Will he fulfill his potential?" There are players like Jamie (Redknapp) who suffered a knee injury, so they may not live up to their potential, but for someone like Ozil, do you think three or four years from now he will look back on his career and say & # 39; Did I do everything to give myself the best chance to succeed?

Souness, Redknapp and Smith have their say …

Souness: Ozil can give much more

Ozil divides opinion with his performances for Arsenal

"In my view, we shouldn't even have a conversation about him. He's so talented, and we should talk about him as one of the best players to come to the Premier League, but I don't think he will." I am alone in feeling that there is much more of him.

"I think he will look back and could have done more. I will go back to when I was a young player with Bill Nicholson. He was 15 years old and stayed with me throughout my career. He was talking about what midfield players do.

"He said, 'Look at Ray Bunkell'. He played for the Spurs reserves as a midfielder. He said, 'Look when we lose the ball'. He said he runs faster than when he runs forward That stuck with me forever as a midfielder.

"I know Ozil is a number 10, but when he loses the ball, there is a general disinterest in making hard yards. He is not alone in that, and maybe he is given carte blanche to be like that, but if you're out there and if You give the ball to yourself, the first reaction should be to run backwards, take the side of the goal and be part of the team that retrieves the ball. "

Smith: Ozil a frustration

Ozil has won three FA Cups with Arsenal.

"It is difficult to say if he will look back and say that he has given himself the best opportunity to be a success. I do not know him as a boy. I do not know what he is like in training, but I imagine he is quite similar to what he is in a day .

"But look at his record, and he's been the German footballer of the year (five) times and he's a World Cup winner. He'll think, 'What I'm doing has reaped dividends. I've been successful.'

"I am trying to play devil's advocate here, but there are times when you are immensely frustrated by him."

"I don't think his career at Arsenal will rank as a success. They're not going to win the league any time soon with him on his side. He will be considered one of those immensely talented players and Arsenal fans who can certainly see how talented he is .

"His teammates may recognize that as they would see it every day, but even they will be frustrated."

Redknapp: unsatisfied talent, but great career

Ozil helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup

"I agree with Graeme, but it has not been similarly easy as he has been playing for one of the worst Arsenal teams we have seen in many years as well."

"Yes, his talent is not fulfilled, but he won a World Cup. He would have given anything to win that."

"When you see what he is capable of doing with his assists, could he do more? Absolutely, and there is a lot of frustration at seeing it."

"But he will reflect on his career and think he brought a lot of joy to people and he will think he had a great career."

Give your opinion …

