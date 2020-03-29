Trump's response was delayed (03/28/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML463b2e9488750f4e129703f5d84f3c0611% %MINIFYHTML463b2e9488750f4e129703f5d84f3c0612%

Trump's response was delayed

Re: "Trump did more than most,quot;, letter of March 24 to the editor

A recent letter touted President Donald Trump as a forerunner by alerting the world to the dangers of the coronavirus. That is false. In January, he was recorded saying there was nothing to worry about.

After the cases began to escalate, he still denied it was a pandemic. It had to, because it destroyed a portion of the White House disease recovery and monitoring planning offices.

He could have asked for the best forecasts the CDC could give on the virus daily, and then act accordingly. He did not choose to believe his opinion about the immediacy of the situation.

I think if the president had taken over from the beginning and displayed a positive recovery stance, the entire country could have backed him and the CDC.

He decided to deny it until the number of cases became so overwhelming that he was forced to call it a pandemic. What a pity.

Richard Debevec, dawn

Sowing seeds of mistrust

Re: "We must give our leaders a chance during this crisis," guest comment of March 25

In his recent column, Sage Naumann urges us to give our elected leaders the benefit of the doubt during this period of unprecedented crisis. I applaud your message. However, I was amused when he mentioned "a cultural mistrust of the government."

Naumann's Republican Party has spent decades sowing the seeds of that mistrust, telling us over and over that big government is the enemy. To paraphrase Grover Norquist, many conservatives want to downsize the government to the point of drowning it in the tub. If they achieve their goal, when the next great crisis hits the United States, we will all drown.

David Myers Littleton

Sage Naumann's Wednesday column, director of communications for the Colorado Senate Republicans, is outrageous.

"In times of uncertainty like these, it is easy enough to be stumped by the actions of those at the top." That's very true. Suppose "at the top,quot; means our esteemed president. There is no room here to expose Trump's meandering speech, but sometimes the coronavirus is not a problem, sometimes it is a problem but it is completely under control, sometimes it is a Democratic hoax. Visit the CDC and reflect: “I like these things. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Each of these doctors said, "How do they know so much about this?" Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president. "

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Trump have publicly disagreed about how long it will be until a vaccine is available. Fauci has made it clear that he does not believe the chloroquine drug has the potential that Trump says it does. "It is a game changer." (Not to mention that Trump-induced execution of the two drugs in question is reducing stocks for those who need them for legitimate medical purposes.) But Fauci has also said there was a limit to what he could do when Trump makes false statements. "I can't jump in front of the microphone and push it down."

But then why worry? All this will have happened at Easter, when the church benches fill up to overflowing.

Robert E. McCullough, Denver

