Trump says social distancing guidelines will run until April 30 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb17d3a2ffb619c782c1af7b1754104e711% %MINIFYHTMLb17d3a2ffb619c782c1af7b1754104e712%

President Donald Trump said the White House's guidelines for social distancing will last until April 30, to avoid an earlier goal of lifting the coronavirus restrictions at Easter that have closed much of the U.S. economy.

Trump's comments came on the advice of medical professionals who are part of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator. response for the working group. .

%MINIFYHTMLb17d3a2ffb619c782c1af7b1754104e713% %MINIFYHTMLb17d3a2ffb619c782c1af7b1754104e714%

"The model estimates that the peak and the death rate will probably reach in two weeks," Trump said. “… Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won. That would be the biggest loss of all. "

%MINIFYHTMLb17d3a2ffb619c782c1af7b1754104e715% %MINIFYHTMLb17d3a2ffb619c782c1af7b1754104e716% Related story Coronavirus: Los Angeles County confirms 332 new cases and five new deaths – update

While the decision to extend the guidelines for more than 30 days was sobering news from the press conference, the 90-minute event was in many ways typical of Trump: frequent combat with journalists and bragging about the ratings he obtained for evening events. And he suggested some sort of conspiracy theory about why hospitals are going through so many masks. Trump noted that hospitals have gone from needing 10,000 to 20,000 to 300,000 masks "despite the fact that this is different."

"Take a look at it. It could be hoarding. It's probably worse than hoarding," Trump said.

He also clashed with two reporters, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour and Jeremy Diamond of CNN, after each asked him questions about the comments he had made last week and tried to read his quotes.

Trump was visibly angered when Alcindor mentioned Thursday a comment he made on Fox News's Hannity, when he said "I don't think you need 40,000 or 30,000 fans."

"Why don't you act a little bit more positive? He's always trying to catch you. Getcha Getcha," Trump said. "So no one trusts the media anymore … Let me tell you something: Be nice. Don't be threatening."

Trump insisted that "they are producing huge amounts of fans."

He called Alcindor a "good journalist," but said, "We are all on the same team."

When Alcindor tried to request a follow-up, his microphone was turned off and a White House assistant gave it to another journalist.

Then when Trump called CNN's Jeremy Diamond, he handed the microphone to Alcindor to ask for follow-up. He asked which health professionals told him that more people would die from the economic consequences of the coronavirus than from the actual disease.

Diamond asked about Trump's comment at Friday's press conference that he wanted governors to appreciate his efforts on the coronavirus. Diamond tried to read Trump's words to him, but the president called CNN "fake news."

Trump later criticized CNN again, alleging that his press conference ratings have increased his ratings. Earlier in the day, he sent out a tweet. Partially quoting a story from the New York Times about the ratings daily reports of the coronavirus have garnered. Trump tweeted the quote: “President Trump is an audience hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing, Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the end-of-season audience for & # 39; The Bachelor & # 39; The story, in fact, said: "President Trump is a hit, and some journalists and public health experts say it could be a dangerous thing."