Trump rejects quarantine idea, travel advisory for CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut political leaders had mixed views, and many questions, after President Donald Trump said Saturday that a quarantine of coronavirus may be necessary for residents of his state, as well as for New York and New Jersey. . But the president pulled out of the idea Saturday night and tweeted that a travel advisory would be issued. Urges residents of all three states to avoid any non-essential travel for two weeks. Meanwhile, New Haven worked with local universities to establish temporary housing for first responders, and Yale reversed an initial response that it could not do so for weeks.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was considering the idea of ​​a quarantine to prevent people in the tri-state area from traveling for a short time, but then said a travel notice would be issued.

Taken by surprise, some Connecticut officials wondered what such a quarantine would mean and how it would work. Others said they were open to any ideas on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Trump's comments created some confusion, and he hoped the White House would clarify what it wants by the end of Saturday night.

He got his wish. Trump tweeted at the end of the day that he had spoken to the three governors and, on the recommendation of his task force, was asking the Centers for Disease Control to issue a travel notice for the area. The CDC said it was urging residents of all three states to avoid any non-essential travel for two weeks.

"Confusion can lead to panic," Lamont, a Democrat, said at a press conference. He said such a quarantine order would be impossible to enforce, "given the web of the roads."

Addressing the idea, the president cited requests from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a fellow Republican and outspoken supporter of Trump. DeSantis has complained that people have come to his state from New York, the epicenter of the US outbreak. USA, and ordered them to isolate themselves upon arrival for 14 days.

The 50 states of EE. USA They have reported some cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal government has the power to take steps to prevent the spread of communicable diseases between states, but it is unclear if that means Trump can order people not to leave their states.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. He said the idea raises "very important questions," and it is unclear how such a quarantine would be applied and whether it would have any meaning.

"The details and impact are completely confusing and uncertain," he said, noting that Lamont has already directed residents of the state to quarantine.

Given that Trump has said he wants the country to be "open and willing to leave,quot; for Easter, Blumenthal suggested that the quarantine idea "only increases confusion."

In Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, Mayor Joe Ganim said he would not discount anyone's thoughts on stronger measures to contain the outbreak. Bridgeport is 50 miles (80 km) from New York City and is located within Fairfield County, which has more than 750 of the more than 1,200 reported coronavirus cases statewide.

"I am open to doing whatever it takes to get ahead of this," said Ganim, a Democrat. "We are evaluating and deliberating and open to the ideas of the president, our governor, and other mayors."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker also said officials should consider "all kinds of ways to make sure people stop interacting with each other." But he warned that a forced quarantine could have unintended consequences.

"Does that cover healthcare workers? Does that cover someone who works at a gas station that a healthcare worker may need to get gas to get to the hospital? asked the Democrat. "If the president ends up implementing this, I think we should be cautious about how we implement it."

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.