Home Local News Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads –...

Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLd896f15aca74d16e2d3fb7ac2a6cedc911% %MINIFYHTMLd896f15aca74d16e2d3fb7ac2a6cedc912%

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is extending the national voluntary shutdown by one month as disease and death from the US coronavirus pandemic increases. USA

The initial 15-day period of social distancing promoted by the federal government expires on Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing national guidelines, at least in parts of the country least affected by the pandemic. But instead, he decided to extend them until April 30, a tacit acknowledgment that he had been overly optimistic. Many states and local governments have stricter controls on mobility and meetings.

%MINIFYHTMLd896f15aca74d16e2d3fb7ac2a6cedc913%%MINIFYHTMLd896f15aca74d16e2d3fb7ac2a6cedc914%

Trump's push to restore normality was met with a sober reality test on Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who said the United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the pandemic. Trump's decision to extend the guidelines reflected an acknowledgment that the fight will take place in the long term.

%MINIFYHTMLd896f15aca74d16e2d3fb7ac2a6cedc915% %MINIFYHTMLd896f15aca74d16e2d3fb7ac2a6cedc916%

Federal guidelines recommend against large group meetings and urge seniors and anyone with existing health problems to stay home. People are encouraged to work at home when possible and avoid restaurants, bars, nonessential travel, and shopping trips.

The extension would leave the current federal recommendations beyond Easter on April 12, at which point Trump hoped the country and its economy could begin to re-energize again. Alarmed public health officials said Easter will surely be too soon.

USA USA It had more than 137,000 cases of COVID-19 reported as of late Sunday afternoon, with more than 2,400 deaths.

This is a breaking news update. AP's previous story follows below.

As President Donald Trump searches for ways to restore normality in some parts of the U.S. In the US, its leading infectious disease expert says the country could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union,quot; on Sunday, offered his forecast as the federal government weighs guidelines for social distancing in areas that have not been so affected by the outbreak at the end of the national event. 15-day effort to stop the spread of the virus.

"I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases," he said, correcting himself to say that he was referring to deaths. "We are going to have millions of cases." But he added: "I don't want to be held onto that,quot; because the pandemic is "such a mobile target."

As of Sunday morning, about 125,000 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the United States. USA, with more than 2,100 dead. It is true that many more have the disease, but their cases have not been reported.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©