Trump adds 30 days to social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spreads – Up News Info Los Angeles

– President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he will extend the guidelines for social distancing to April 30 as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country.

Americans are still advised to avoid meetings of 10 or more, practice social distancing, and maintain proper hygiene.

"The better you do it, the faster this whole nightmare will end," Trump said at a press conference.

The president said plans will be finalized on Tuesday as the country moves toward recovery.

"We will be well on the way to recovery, we believe by June 1," he said.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 720,000 people have been infected worldwide, including more than 140,000 cases in the United States.

Los Angeles County remains under a stay-at-home order as several businesses are closed to avoid large meetings.

