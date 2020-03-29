Trump adds 30 days to distancing guidelines as virus spreads

%MINIFYHTML036ee3acb6727be1df12245db834cf7f11% %MINIFYHTML036ee3acb6727be1df12245db834cf7f12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown by one month as disease and death from the US coronavirus pandemic increases. USA

The initial 15-day period of social distancing promoted by the federal government expires on Monday and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing national guidelines, at least in parts of the country least affected by the pandemic. But instead, he decided to extend them until April 30, a tacit acknowledgment that he had been overly optimistic. Many states and local governments have stricter controls on mobility and meetings.

Trump's push to restore normality was met with a sober reality test on Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, who said the United States could experience more than 100,000 deaths and millions of infections from the pandemic. Trump's decision to extend the guidelines reflected an acknowledgment that the fight will take place in the long term.

"I want our lives to come back again," the president told reporters in the Rose Garden.

Introduced by Trump at the outdoor briefing, Fauci said his projection of a potential 100,000 to 200,000 deaths is "entirely conceivable,quot; if not enough is done to mitigate the crisis. That, he said, helped shape the extension of the guidelines, "a wise and prudent decision."

Federal guidelines recommend against large group meetings and urge seniors and anyone with existing health problems to stay home. People are encouraged to work at home when possible and avoid restaurants, bars, nonessential travel, and shopping trips.

The extension would leave the current federal recommendations beyond Easter on April 12, at which point Trump hoped the country and its economy could begin to re-energize again. Alarmed public health officials said Easter will surely be too soon.

USA USA It had more than 137,000 cases of COVID-19 reported as of late Sunday afternoon, with more than 2,400 deaths.

Previously, Fauci told CNN: "I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 cases," then corrected himself to say that he was referring to deaths. "We are going to have millions of cases." But he added: "I don't want to be held onto that,quot; because the pandemic is "such a mobile target."

One in 3 Americans remains under orders from the state or local government to stay home to stop the spread of the virus, with schools and businesses closed and public life disrupted.

Dr. Deborah Birx, head of the White House coronavirus task force, said parts of the country with few cases so far should prepare for what is to come. "No state, no metropolitan area, will be saved," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also mild cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems. Hospitals in the hardest hit areas are struggling to care for patients, and some lack critical supplies.

Fauci's prediction would take the death toll far beyond the average seasonal flu. Trump repeatedly cited the comparatively much higher cost of influenza in lives by downplaying the severity of this pandemic.

Trump had observed a "reopening,quot; of the United States economy for Easter, April 12, but in recent days medical professionals have warned that it would be too soon for the nation's heavily affected urban areas.

Just Saturday, Trump was discussing increasingly stringent restrictions, suggesting he withdraw from a "forced,quot; quarantine of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey. Instead, the White House task force recommended a travel advisory for residents of those states to limit non-essential travel to curb the spread of the virus to other parts of the US. USA

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that Trump should not be so quick to reverse social distancing patterns, and said more testing is needed to determine if areas that currently show the fewest infections are actually at lower risk.

Trump's "denial,quot; in the crisis was "deadly," he told CNN.

"As the president plays, people die and we have to take every precaution," he said. He promised a congressional investigation once the pandemic ends to determine whether Trump listened to the advice of scientific experts and to answer the question that resonates through America's political scandals: "What did he know and when did he know?"

Trump downplayed the severity of the pandemic for weeks. When asked if he was saying that this attitude cost Americans their lives, Pelosi said: “Yes, I am. I'm saying that. "

It put Pelosi out of the reach of former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate, who said he would not go so far as to blame the president for the deaths. "I think that is a bit harsh," he told NBC.

Biden blamed Trump for delaying the use of all his powers under the recently invoked Defense Production Act to stimulate the manufacture of the full range of necessary medical supplies, and for making erratic statements about the pandemic.

"You should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply," Biden said.

Meanwhile, governors in other critical parts of the country were alarming that the spread of the virus was threatening their health systems.

"We're really on a path to overwhelming our ability to deliver health care," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on ABC's "This Week." "By the end of the first week of April, we believe the first real problem will be the fans. And we think it's about April 4th or 5th before, in the New Orleans area, we can't put people on fans who need them. And then, several days later, we will get out of bed. ”

He said officials have orders for more than 12,000 fans through the national reserve and private providers, but so far they have only been able to get 192.

