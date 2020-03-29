Tottenham allows Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn to return to their home countries | Football news

%MINIFYHTML25064fd23d9301372b4d1de82bdb8d6111% %MINIFYHTML25064fd23d9301372b4d1de82bdb8d6112%





Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son have returned to the Netherlands and South Korea, respectively.

Tottenham has given Heung-Min Son and Steven Bergwijn permission to return to their home countries, with the Premier League still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Son traveled to South Korea for personal reasons, while Bergwijn returned to the Netherlands before the birth of his son.

Tottenham says the forwards "will continue their individual rehabilitation and training programs,quot; while abroad.

Son is recovering from the broken arm he suffered against Aston Villa last month, and Bergwijn is returning from the "significant,quot; ankle injury he suffered at Burnley earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho said he expected both players to miss the rest of the season. However, the end date of the campaign is now unclear due to the forced interruption.

The Premier League has been provisionally suspended until April 30, but the return date is subject to change, and the government is still asking the public to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.