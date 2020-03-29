Torrance to offer grocery delivery service to at-risk population during COVID-19 pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Starting Tuesday, the city of Torrance will deliver groceries to seniors, people with disabilities, and people with underlying health problems in an effort to help its most at-risk population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says care packages consisting of 18 shortlisted items, including sanitary supplies, will be delivered to residents' homes this week, while supplies last.

Eligible Torrance residents can order starting Monday, March 30 by calling 310-618-6339 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. or send online. Payments for this service will be made by phone only with a credit card.

Torrance Cares 2-Go Care packages will include the following:

Chicken / Turkey (approx. 2 lb. packet)

Beef (fillet / ground, approx. 2 lb package)

Milk (≥1 / 2 gal.) (Potential: soy, whole or reduced / fat-free)

Eggs (≥ Dozen)

Butter (1 lb.)

Bread (1 bar)

Boxed pasta / rice / macaroni and cheese (2)

Cereal (1 box)

Canned soups, vegetables and / or beans (2)

Celery stalk (1)

Carrots (1 lb.)

Onions (2)

Garlic (1 head)

Apples (2)

Oranges (2)

Can of disinfecting spray (lysol or similar product)

Dish soap (≥ 8 oz.)

Toilet paper (pack of ≥4), tissue box (1) or paper towels (pack of 2)