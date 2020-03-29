Tom Hanks Social distance at home after returning from Australia

WENN

The star of & # 39; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood & # 39; and his wife, Rita Wilson, are among the first high-profile stars to go public with their diagnosis of coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Tom Hanks shared a health update with fans after he and his wife Rita Wilson He returned to the United States on Friday, March 27.

The two actors tested positive for Covid-19 while they were in Queensland, Australia earlier this month, when Hanks was preparing to start working on upcoming director Baz Luhrmann. Elvis presley movie, in which the Oscar winner portrays Colonel Tom Parker.

%MINIFYHTML812bac5f81964af7fa5cd2df0476d0ba11% %MINIFYHTML812bac5f81964af7fa5cd2df0476d0ba12%

They were briefly hospitalized for treatment for the flu-like illness, before being quarantined at a local rental property.

After returning to his Los Angeles home on Friday, the 63-year-old actor took to Twitter to tell fans that the couple, both 63, were "home now and socially estranged" amid the health crisis global.

"Hello, friends … We are home now and, like the rest of the United States, we continue with refuge and social distancing," he wrote. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who took care of us."

"Your care and guidance made our return to the United States possible. And many thanks to all who came forward with good wishes. Rita and I greatly appreciated it. Hanx."

Tom Hanks announces that he and Rita Wilson are socially estranged at home.

Hanks and Wilson were the first major celebrities to make their coronavirus diagnosis public. Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Placido Domingo, Jackson BrowneBritish Royal Prince Charles and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have also tested positive for Covid-19.