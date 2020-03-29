Tom Hanks shares health update after he and wife Rita Wilson return to the United States

Now that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to their Los Angeles home, the Oscar winner gave his first health update on social media after they both recovered from COVID-19. Earlier this month, both Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed with coronaviruses when they were in Australia.

"Hello, friends … We are at home now and, like the rest of the United States, we continue with refuge and social distancing," wrote the 63-year-old actor. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who took care of us. His care and guidance made our return to the United States possible. And many thanks to all who came with good wishes. Rita and I appreciate it very much. Hanx.

Before flying home to the United States, Hanks and Wilson were quarantined in Australia for two weeks after their release from a five-day stay in a Queensland hospital. He gave fans regular updates on social media, and before the couple traveled to Los Angeles, Hanks said they were feeling better two weeks after their first symptoms.

Hanks and Wilson have also been urging fans to continue to isolate themselves and stay home, and also explained the benefits of taking refuge in place. Hanks explained that when you stay home, you don't get the virus from anyone and you don't give it to anyone, which he believes is "common sense."

Hanks added that it will take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can and give up some comforts, then we can work this out and it will pass.

the A beautiful day in the neighborhood Star was in Australia with his wife because he was filming the biographical film for Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley. After Hanks' COVID-19 diagnosis, the filmmakers temporarily closed the film.

When they were in Australia, Hanks representative Leslee Dart said the couple was doing very well and were still recovering. Dart added that his recovery was ongoing for healthy adults with the virus and who feel better every day.

When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19, they told fans that they felt a little tired and had colds and body aches. As a precautionary measure, both underwent coronavirus tests and the results were positive.



