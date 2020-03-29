Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to the USA. USA After the diagnosis of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to the USA. USA After the...

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to the USA. USA After the diagnosis of coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the US USA After being diagnosed with COVID-19 and quarantined in Australia.

In a social media post on Saturday, Hanks shared an update, saying the couple will continue to take refuge in their home.

"We are home now and, like the rest of the United States, we continue to have shelter in place and social estrangement," Hanks wrote. He thanked those who sent them good wishes and helped them recover.

Hanks and Wilson announced that they were diagnosed with coronavirus on March 11.

