Tokyo 2020: the postponement of the Olympic Games will have a "huge impact,quot; on the sports calendar | Olympic Games News

Commonwealth Games chief: Tokyo 2020 postponement "is like trying to take the Titanic and park it in a Tesco parking lot"







The rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics could result in sports organizations working more closely with athletes to allow them to participate in their heyday, according to the executive director of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The 2022 Commonwealth Games could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the world athletics and swimming championships, to be held between July and August 2021, possibly going back a year to accommodate early rescheduling of the Olympics for the next summer.

The CGF has written to the governing body of World Athletics and swimming FINA in an effort to collaborate with them on the possible rescheduling of their respective main events for 2022, when Birmingham will host the next Commonwealth Games from July 27 to August 7, 2022..

David Grevemberg, executive director of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said Sky Sports News: "We are working in unprecedented times.

David Grevemberg, Executive Director of the Commonwealth Games Federation, awaits a more detailed examination of how major sporting events are held in the future

"What we will have to do is be more innovative, we will have to cooperate more.

"This is a great opportunity not to cannibalize each other or to step on each other's feet, but to really work more together and ultimately we will have to start consolidating these opportunities and creating more space on the schedule for athletes they can participate in their heyday and not be put in these inflexible situations. "

The "huge impact,quot; of postponing this summer's Games cannot be underestimated, says Grevemberg.

2:42 GB team gymnast Max Whitlock says athletes must be adaptable GB team gymnast Max Whitlock says athletes must be adaptable

"We have written to various international federations showing our solidarity, showing our support for the decision made," said Grevemberg.

"The safety of athletes, fans and everyone involved in organizing a major sporting event is always paramount. It is not a delay (of the Olympic Games), it is a reprogramming of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the sense that it is not It has been delayed until the end of this year.

"It was actually postponed to next year. That has a huge impact. It's like trying to take the Titanic and park it in a Tesco parking lot. That will have a dramatic impact in terms of changing people's schedules."

0:58 Dame Kelly Holmes is glad that the Tokyo Olympics have only been postponed and not entirely canceled Dame Kelly Holmes is glad that the Tokyo Olympics have only been postponed and not entirely canceled

"The priorities for the athletes, the resource and asset mobilizations that were on their way to Tokyo to deliver a fantastic event have to change now.

"We will have to take a closer look at how we work with those feds as they begin to adapt their schedules for this year and beyond to essentially make room and ensure that we continue to provide great safe opportunities for the athletes, fans and local communities we serve." .

What impact will the coronavirus pandemic have on the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham?

Grevemberg also awaits more detailed reviews on how major events are held in the future.

"We need to really look at how we assess risk, using intelligence beyond our security intelligence, but really looking at some of these possible impacts of pandemics at major sporting events," he added.

"I think this (coronavirus pandemic) will affect the way we do sport, organize and enjoy sport for years to come."