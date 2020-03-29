Tiz The Law Wins Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park | Racing News

Tiz The Law strengthened his Kentucky Derby claims with impressive success at the Curlin Florida Derby in Gulfstream Park.

Representing the connections that reached gold at Churchill Downs in 2003 with Funny Cide, the trained colt at Barclay Tagg enjoyed a perfect ride in the hands of Manny Franco.

Tracking the pace set by Shivaree and Ete Indien, Constitution's son leveled out as he rounded the curve into the straight, doing much better, and duly found much when asked.

Stretching clearly, a confident Franco had a lot on hand over the strange Shivaree, who ran a great run in second place, just ahead of Ete Indien and running back Gouverneur Morris.

Sky Bet reacted making the winner once defeated 5-1 a favorite for & # 39; Run for the Roses & # 39 ;, which this year will take place on the first Saturday of September, ahead of the trio of Charlatan, Authentic and Nadal, trained by Bob Baffert. .

Six horses have won both races since the turn of the century, and that would have been seven if Maximum Security had not been controversially disqualified from first place at Churchill Downs last year.

Elsewhere on the card, there was a surprise at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Park Oaks, with the Swiss parachutist trained by Kenny McPeek doing everything under a masterful journey from Paco López.

Market leaders Tonalist & # 39; s Shape and Spice Is Nice were disappointing.