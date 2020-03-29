Tiny Harris's daughter, heiress Harris enjoys her quarantine walks – Watch the video

Tiny Harris and T.I. They recently celebrated their daughter Heiress Harris' fourth birthday, and both proud parents have publicly declared their love online. Now, Tiny shared a video in which Heiress has her quarantine rides.

Check out the video he shared on his social media account below.

‘Thanks to @bentleytrike @heiressdharris the quarantine rides have been very good … she wants to go every day now !! "Make sure everyone can see all the cool colors they come in and get your baby one!" Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; She really is living her best life😍❤️ you guys are really the perfect crew & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Aww, she is getting so big that you are safe, I am trying to get there with b my husband and my grandchildren don't like the family at all.

A commenter posted this: "Hi Princess, I hope you have an amazing day today ♥ ️ Hi @majorgirl, I hope you are enjoying your day too."

Another follower said: ‘Awwww I remember my daughter had one of those! Happy belated birthday beautiful girl! @majorgirl @heiressdharris ".

Someone else posted the following message: ‘She worked the crap out of all the old @majorgirl. She is so adorable … AND LITTLE SHE IS YOUR TWIN … 😂 ’

The fans of the heiress were excited to see how the girl passed her anniversary.

Tiny shared two new clips on his social media account the other day.

In one of them, Heiress is singing on stage, and the other shows the girl receiving a sweet message.

Tamar Braxton jumped into the comment section and said, "My other twin loves that song."

Tiny and Tip are dedicating their time to social distancing these days, just like most people, and advising their fans to do the same.



