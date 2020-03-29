Timmy Hill, virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a remote location. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaughey's signature phrase "Very good, good, good," ordered the drivers to start their, uh, simulators.

NASCAR's new normal resumed on Sunday with another virtual event, the second in a series of iRacing, after the coronavirus pandemic halted almost all sports. NASCAR's 36-race season was suspended four events a year.

Timmy Hill won the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, where the highlight was when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for intentionally, but did not, intentionally crash Ty Dillon.

Hill is considered one of the main competitors on iRacing, a subscription-based gaming platform. His virtual victory was his 674th in the game.

Fox Sports reused its team of Mike Joy and Hall of Fame member Jeff Gordon to convene the race, which aired both on Fox in some markets and nationwide on its cable channel.

The first iRacing event last Sunday drew 903,000 viewers to Fox Sports One and was the most viewed esports event in US history, improving on the 770,000 viewers that Mortal Combat attracted The CW in 2016. That led to Fox to offer affiliates the option to stream the virtual Texas broadcast career.

Those who tuned in watched a live video game of 35 NASCAR racers competing in an exact replica of Texas Motor Speedway, where the series was scheduled for Sunday before the coronavirus closed. Fox was able to get power from drivers running on simulators everywhere from his rooms, basements, garages and, in the case of last week's winner, Denny Hamlin's living room.

Clint Bowyer was the reporter for the race again, but when the booth approached him to ask about an incident early in the race, he gave a quick update and chased away Joy and Gordon.

"You guys are bothering me, sorry," said Bowyer.

Alex Bowman again entertained fans via social media with comments. He included his tweet "I just drove through someone,quot; after an accident. Bowman also missed his pit stop, was speeding on pit lane, regretted his need for a snack, and finally decided "I'm a mess."

Chase Elliott, running in striped socks, posted a video during a commercial cut of his feet working the pedals. Michael McDowell spoke to fans about his pit decisions. With races on hold and drivers desperate to expose their teams and sponsors, Hill's virtual victory gave the NASCAR driver a rare live opportunity to thank his sponsors, the basic speech of any successful racer.

The Texas event was held in a fixed configuration and drivers used different levels of platforms. Hamlin's, with more than $ 40,000, is one of the most advanced in the field, with motion sensors and premium technology. Alternatively, Fox showed Garrett Smithley running with a wheel and a computer on a desk, under a framed poster of Richard Petty, in what appeared to be Smithley's bedroom.

With nothing else to do, Texas President Eddie Gossage tweeted live during the race, joking that he was going to charge Christopher Bell for nearly ripping the grass and painting with a twist on the frame. Gossage also continued the Texas tradition of awarding mid-career awards to fans, even though its circuit is currently closed.

IndyCar made its iRacing debut on Saturday in a race involving 25 drivers and won by Sage Karam. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was a special guest on the run as he works for an obvious IndyCar debut. He was scheduled to test drive a car in Alabama the next month before the coronavirus closed.

NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and many of the Formula One drivers are using iRacing as a tool to keep their skills sharp during this hiatus, and now iRacing has taken advantage of the popularity of e-sports and the absence of live sporting events to create events for inactive leagues.

IRacing is one of the few professional sports that can come close to delivering a decent show due to the granular details and accurate rendering of every NASCAR track. Locations are laser scanned to capture potholes and blemishes on the asphalt as well as duplicate grandstands and billboards and pit lane.