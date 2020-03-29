Tiger King's John Finlay silences haters by showing off his new teeth as the documentary lands at the top of Netflix ratings

One of the most popular things to watch on Netflix during the numerous shelter-in-place requests around the world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the documenta series Tiger king, which tells the incredible story of Joe Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) and the GW Zoo in Oklahoma.

One of the stars of the series is Joe Exotic's ex-husband John Finlay, who worked at the zoo for 15 years. Throughout the seven episodes, Finlay gave his side of the story in interviews where he didn't wear a shirt so he could show off his dozens of tattoos and give the series a bit of "sex appeal."

Finlay is easily one of the most popular characters in the documentary series, but fans on social media couldn't help but tease his missing teeth. Finlay had notable oral health problems, which the series implied was the result of methamphetamine use.

Now that Tiger king At the top of Netflix's trending list after its release on March 20, Finlay has given fans an update on his teeth. Turns out Finlay had his teeth repaired last summer and is now wearing dentures.

Finlay turned to Facebook to close his critics by posting an updated selfie that surprised fans and silenced enemies.

"Yes, I have my teeth repaired," Finlay wrote in the caption that showed him with a perfect smile with his fiancé, Stormey Sanders. "The producers of the Netflix series had videos and pictures of this, but decided not to show it."

Comments started popping up right away, with one fan writing Finlay's teeth looking "amazing," and another adding that the Oklahoma resident looked "handsome,quot; before his teeth were fixed.

Finlay posted the photo on a Facebook page he created titled "The Truth About John Finlay." At first, fans weren't sure it was actually Finlay's page until he posted a video showing that it belonged to him.

I need to see John Finlay with a complete set of teeth. For science. #TigerKing – Katie Kaplan (@ktkaplan) March 29, 2020

"Contrary to popular belief, this is my page," he told the camera as he held up a fishing rod. "All the means have been great, but it's time for me. I'm going to fish."

During an appearance in Lights out with David SpadeFinlay said he had to create the page because of all the attention he has received since the documentary series premiered. He said his teeth were bad not only from the use of methamphetamine, but also for genetic reasons.

John Finlay also revealed that he was never married to Joe Exotic, and that he was happy with his new girlfriend and the son they have together. Finlay also claimed that he had not touched drugs in six years, and would like Channing Tatum to portray him in the film version of Tiger king.

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It is currently airing on Netflix.



