Tiffany Haddish reveals the sequel to the girls' journey is delayed: there's a drama behind the scenes

Tiffany Haddish, the Night school Recently revealed star, there may be some behind-the-scenes drama between the cast and the studios. All the women involved have reportedly been asking for "too much money," Haddish revealed.

The Union Journal reported on the star's words regarding the possible sequel, stating that she, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall were asked to be in the new movie, however the price of insuring them is simply too tall.

While at the Natural Resources Defense Council Comedy Night, Tiffany shared some of the details. Page Six reported on the comedian's comments, stating that while waiting for a sequel to the popular movie, acquiring all the actresses has been a challenge.

According to Haddish, the studios and women knew how much money they could earn, but the studios did not want to pay. However, a source from Universal Studios told Page Six that there was no script in development at this time and that the movie was not being made.

While that is unfortunate, the film may still be produced, because she and the other women can take matters into their own hands. In other words, Haddish admitted that they were considering writing the script themselves.

Haddish added that they may not even do another Girls Tour, and instead, you can choose to do something completely different. As fans of the actress know, Girl trip It was the movie that catapulted Tiffany's career into the stratosphere.

While she has been working for years, Girl trip It was the movie that really put her on the Hollywood radar. Haddish is known for her great sense of humor and her sincerity, but it got her in trouble in the past, even when she claimed she had slept with Chingy in the 2000s.

Ad

During an appearance in The breakfast clubTiffany claimed that she and the rapper were connected when she was much younger. Chingy officially responded, however, arguing that nothing ever happened between them.



Post views:

0 0