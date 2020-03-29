This is how Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are practicing social distancing

Like all of us, taking the help of technology and video calls, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend's squad are the same. Since Kareena joined Instagram, the actress has set social media on fire. He keeps sharing photos in the photo sharing app and has crossed 2 million followers in no time.

The actress recently republished Malaika Arora's story, giving us a glimpse of how the glamorous Bollywood team keeps in touch. In the story we witness, Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, and Kareena have a video call. While all three are busy chatting, they also don't waste time and do their own homework and exercises. Amrita is seen cooking a delicious meal in the kitchen, while Malaika is stretching and not giving her training regimen a break, even in these confined moments. And Begum Bebo is getting the latest gossip. It seems that the famous b-town gangs are catching up like everyone else and making sure there are no excuses for not keeping in touch in times of social estrangement.

%MINIFYHTML5525dc5aa2ab7e1078dbd2e156aea2a513% %MINIFYHTML5525dc5aa2ab7e1078dbd2e156aea2a514%

See the story here,

%MINIFYHTML5525dc5aa2ab7e1078dbd2e156aea2a515% %MINIFYHTML5525dc5aa2ab7e1078dbd2e156aea2a516%

Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film is Laal Singh Chaddha, where he still has a few portions to shoot. With the shootings stopped, manufacturers have kept filming on hold and will soon resume once the pandemic stops. He also has Karan Johar's Takht to start shooting once he's done with Aamir Khan's Christmas release.