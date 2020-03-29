This Florida-based photographer is using the concept of virtual photo shoots to spread positivity after COVID-19 affected his business.

As many of us know, the spread of COVID-19 has affected many companies across the country. All companies that have not been considered essential have had to pause things until things with this virus can be under control.

However, a Florida photographer definitely came up with the concept of taking lemons and turning them into lemonade when he discovered how he can serve customers while still practicing social distancing.

Kareem Virgo (@fotosbyreem), who is a Florida-based wedding and lifestyle photographer, is now using the concept of virtual photo shoots to spread some positivity during this time and help people have fun while using their talents.

We asked him how he came up with the concept and he said, “My wife and I were thinking of creative ways to bring some positivity to people during this time. Honestly, after seeing DJ D-Nice host the live Instagram parties, he helped us get our minds up and running. My wife came up with the idea of ​​using the FaceTime photography feature and introducing people as we do during our in-person photo shoots. We asked some friends if we could try it on them and to our surprise, it not only worked, it was so much fun! ”

Kareem told us that his business took a big hit, but it was also a wake-up call for him, as he realized that at any given time, things can definitely make a big change and that business owners have to use your creativity to make a change. way.

“We remain positive and we hope that we will recover from this when it is all over. In the meantime, we love the opportunity to connect with people through our virtual photo shoots, ”he said.

Although COVID-19 has caused a change in his business, for the time being, Kareem is hopeful that these virtual photo shoots can be added to his photography packages.

He said, "There are many people who may have wanted to shoot with us and may not have had the opportunity. I feel this may potentially tap into a market for creating a new photography experience for current and future clients."

Take a look at Kareem perform these photoshoots below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94