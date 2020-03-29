These 10 fantasy shows are perfect to transport you to another world

A great TV show makes you feel like you are there alongside heroes and villains, in another world entirely. For some, that's exactly what they need right now.

Either Buffy the Vampire SlayerThe world of Sunnydale, California, in the late 90s, full of vampires, revenge demons, singing demons, gods and mad scientists, or Xena: warrior princessAncient Greece complete with intriguing gods and goddesses and ruthless warlords, fantasy and science fiction shows are perfect for giving you a break from the real world.

Travel to places full of swords and cylons, witches and dragons and leave your problems behind, just for a moment. After all, that's what good television should do for you.