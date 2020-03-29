These 10 fantasy shows are perfect to transport you to another world

A great TV show makes you feel like you are there alongside heroes and villains, in another world entirely. For some, that's exactly what they need right now.
Either Buffy the Vampire SlayerThe world of Sunnydale, California, in the late 90s, full of vampires, revenge demons, singing demons, gods and mad scientists, or Xena: warrior princessAncient Greece complete with intriguing gods and goddesses and ruthless warlords, fantasy and science fiction shows are perfect for giving you a break from the real world.
Travel to places full of swords and cylons, witches and dragons and leave your problems behind, just for a moment. After all, that's what good television should do for you.
Below we have selected 10 of the best fantasy and science fiction shows to watch while you do your part and social distancing. Happy travels!
Xena: warrior princess
Allow Xena (Lucy Lawless) and Gabrielle (Renee O & # 39; Connor) to return to the time of the ancient gods, warlords and kings when a land in turmoil cried out for a hero … The series, which lasted six seasons, followed an ancient warlord who corrected his mistakes, kicking lots of butts down the road.
Check out the full episodes here.
Star Trek: Discovery
Sonequa Martin-Green traded in zombies for Klingons when she left The Walking Dead and joined one of the first Star Trek series from Star Trek: Enterprise It ended in 2005. The series, in the first set before the events of the first Star Trek series, features old favorites (played by new faces), stunning visuals, and all the science-fiction science one could wish for.
All episodes are on CBS All Access.
Wynonna earp
Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano) kick ass. End of statement. The Syfy series about the descendant of the law man Wyatt Earp fighting supernatural forces has three seasons available to watch here. A fourth season began production in early 2020 after the show's fate was in the air. A fan campaign complete with billboards in New York City's Times Square showed the world how dedicated these legions of fans are.
Check out the full episodes here.
The Wizards
Based on the novel of the same name by Lev Grossman, The Wizards It is set in a magical world and follows a group of 20 people learning about their abilities. The fifth season will be the last. The series finale airs on April 1 on Syfy.
Check out the full episodes here.
stranger
Nothing like a romantic drama full of time travel, full of sexy men and women to distract you from your current situation, right? Right. Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) is ready to take you around Scotland.
The Wizard
You've seen the Henry Cavill bathtub GIF, right? Now that we've caught your eye … Netflix's The Witcher is set in a mythical medieval land filled with monster hunters, princesses, destined gatherings, and all the good. Only one season is available on Netflix at the time of publication.
Westworld
Westworld it is literally full of different worlds. Perfect. Two full seasons have already come out and, at the close of this edition, the third is broadcast on HBO.
game of Thrones
Dragons Family Prophecies. White Walkers. Three-eyed crows. Enemy families. Incest. game of Thrones has it all. For eight seasons, the HBO drama was the talk of the town, sometimes not for reasons they'd like, but still, they talked about the town! Eight seasons are there for you to take over HBO.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
In each generation there is a chosen one. We have Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) For seven seasons, Buffy murdered more than vampires. We'd love to go to the Bronze right now for a visit, even with all the dangerous vampires and demons in Sunnydale. Streaming on Hulu.
Battlestar Galactica
A world where the human race runs away from Cylons may not be the comfort that some need, but Battlestar Galactica is one of the best dramas out there. Step back from Laura Roslin for the first time or re-acquaint yourself with the frakkin 'series now.
Check out the full episodes here.
