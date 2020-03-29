The writers of & # 39; Zombieland & # 39; Patrick Swayze's cameo hampered by his battle with cancer

%MINIFYHTMLae3daa1d83bb370e9defa704f0d22e8411% %MINIFYHTMLae3daa1d83bb370e9defa704f0d22e8412%

WENN

Sharing a bit of history about the Woody Harrelson movie to entertain fans during the coronavirus blockade, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese reveal that the role finally went to Bill Murray.

Up News Info –

Patrick Swayzebattle of cancer faded away "Zombieland"The filmmakers' hopes of getting the actor for a cameo as a member of the undead of the 2009 horror comedy.

Screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese have decided to share some background on the making of Woody Harrelson movie in a series of Twitter posts to entertain fans in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, and they began by revealing that the "Dirty Dancing" icon Swayze had been their original choice for a guest appearance, which eventually went to Bill Murray.

"Since we all currently live in #zombieland, @rhettreese and I thought it would be fun to get you behind the curtain, back to the early days," wrote Wernick.

Paul led fans to the old days & # 39; behind the curtains & # 39 ;.

"The role Bill Murray played started in the original draft as Patrick Swayze. Patrick became tragically ill and we never had a chance (opp) to offer him the role. But we wrote it."

The duo also created alternate scenarios for other early dream cameos, including Dwayne & # 39;The rock& # 39; Johnson, Kevin Bacon, Sylvester Stallone, Jean Claude Van Damme, Matthew McConaugheyY Joe Pesci, revealing that each was abandoned for various reasons, with "Footloose"Star Bacon later claimed that the script never made it to his desk.

"He (Bacon) contacted us after the movie was released, confessing (to be) a closet Zombie guy, who loved the movie, said they never sent him the pages we wrote for him," Wernick tweeted. .

"Look, we were no one back then. Zombies weren't great. Walking Dead was just a comic. Our best guess is that we were getting no agents based only on the title page. Kevin subsequently treated us @rhettreese and me for breakfast "… I've been looking to throw it into something ever since (sic)".

Paul continued.

Producer Gavin Polone then asked the couple to approach Mark Hamill – but the "Star Wars" icon also rejected the cameo offer: "Our intrepid leader @gavinpolone called: & # 39; Turn on the draft @hamillhimself & # 39;". We would not be deterred … So we use force. And we got an overwhelming f ** k (sic). "

After receiving so much rejection, the writers almost gave up hope of getting a great name for the zombie surprise, until Murray's name was suggested, and the rest is history.

He continued to greet Mark Hamill and Bill Murray.

"#BillMurray had not been mentioned yet, as we never thought in our wildest imaginations that we could catch him," Wernick explained.

Murray then returned for the 2019 sequel, "Zombieland: double tap, appearing once again in a brief flashback scene.