The 'Wings' star and actor was 73 years old – Deadline

Wings Actor David Schramm, best known for playing Roy Biggs on the series Wings He died in New York. No details on the cause of death have been released. He was 73 years old.

Schramm was born on August 14, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky and attended Julliard. In addition to playing the owner of the rival airline for eight seasons in the popular NBC series of the 1990s, Schramm was a member of John Houseman and The Acting Company of Margot Harley in New York. The professional theater company includes a list of legendary alumni that include Kevin Kline, Patti LuPone, and David Ogden Stier.

Schramm made his first Broadway appearance in 1973 with Three sisters and continued to appear on stage in Alan Ayckbourn productions Farce bedroom (1979) and Howard Sackler Goodbye Fidel (1980), as well as the 1988 Pasadena Playhouse production of Born yesterday in front of Rebecca DeMornay. In 1989, he appeared in A chorus of disapproval in the repertoire of the south coast.

His career continued on stage and on screen. In addition to Alas, her television credits include the miniseries Kennedy (1983), the film for television The Dreamer of Oz: The Story of L. Frank Baum (1990) as well as appearances in Another world, Wiseguy Y Miami Vice. On the film side, he appeared in Let it ride (1989) Handsome johnny (1989) and A shock to the system (1990)

In the 2000s, she continued her career on stage, with roles in the New York Theater Workshop Workshop production of Avon's beard as well as productions of Candida, Waiting for Godot and the 2009 revival Finian's Rainbow at the St. James Theater in New York City.