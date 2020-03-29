The unlikely rebirth of the Rutgers basketball dead continues with the coup

%MINIFYHTMLb5580faadbde95ebf04b67f7bd3c3b0b11% %MINIFYHTMLb5580faadbde95ebf04b67f7bd3c3b0b12%

In almost every sport, Rutgers had been a complete disaster since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

His men's basketball team was just one of many failures, as he didn't record a winning season in any of his first five years in the league. The Scarlet Knights were 7-25 in the 2015-16 season, their worst effort since the 1950s.

But the squad changed their fortunes dramatically this season, going 20-11 in a deep conference and likely winning a NCAA Tournament nomination before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Steve Pikiell, who has been hailed as the driving force behind the increase, is now building a foundation for continued success.

On Sunday, Rutgers assured 2020 center recruit Cliff Omoruyi of nearby Roselle, N.J., his highest-rated recruit in 12 years, according to 247Sports. Omoruyi joins a class that also has a trio of three-star forwards.

MORE: Rutgers is no longer the doormat of yesteryear

The Scarlet Knights will return to top guards Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. next year, theoretically giving them a good inside-out balance and a mix of experienced leadership and youthful exuberance.

While Rutgers was among the most disappointed teams not to experience March Madness given their nearly 20-year drought, it may comfort the great prospect of reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2021.

The Scarlet Knights were already in the right direction by Sunday. With Omoruyi in tow, they have established themselves as a program capable of lasting growth.