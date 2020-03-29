The United States tried to build a new fleet of fans. The mission failed.

Thirteen years ago, a group of US public health officials. USA He devised a plan to address what they considered one of the crucial vulnerabilities in the medical system: ventilator shortages.

Respiratory assist machines tended to be bulky, expensive, and limited in number. The plan was to build a large fleet of low-cost portable devices to deploy in an influenza pandemic or other crisis.

The money was budgeted. A federal contract was signed. The work got underway.

And then things suddenly went wild. A billionaire medical device maker bought the small California company that had been contracted to design the new machines. The project eventually produced zero fans.

That failure delayed the development of an affordable ventilator for at least half a decade, depriving hospitals, states, and the federal government of the ability to stock up. The federal government started again in 2014 with another company, whose fan was approved last year and whose products have yet to be delivered.

Today, with the coronavirus devastating the US healthcare system. The US, the nation's emergency response reserve is still awaiting its first shipment. Ventilator shortages have turned into an emergency, forcing doctors to make life-and-death decisions about who breathes and who doesn't.

Stagnant efforts to create a new class of cheap, easy-to-use fans highlight the dangers of outsourcing projects with critical public health implications for private companies; its focus on maximizing profits is not always consistent with the government's goal of preparing for a future crisis.

"We definitely saw the problem," said Dr. Thomas Frieden, who headed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2009 to 2017. "We innovated to try to find a solution. We made really good progress, but there doesn't seem to be result in the volume we needed. "

The project, codenamed Aura, came after a parade of pandemics close to Miss: SARS, MERS, avian flu, and swine flu.

Federal officials decided to reevaluate their strategy for the next public health emergency. They considered vaccines, antiviral drugs, protective equipment and ventilators, the last line of defense for patients with respiratory failure. The federal government's Strategic National Reserve had full-service fans in its warehouses, but not in the amounts that would be necessary to combat a major pandemic.

In 2006, the Department of Health and Human Services established a new division, the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, with the mandate to prepare medical responses to chemical, biological and nuclear attacks, as well as infectious diseases.

In its first year of operation, the research agency considered how to expand the number of fans. He estimated that an additional 70,000 machines would be needed in a moderate influenza pandemic.

The fans in the national arsenal were not ideal. In addition to being large and expensive, they required a lot of training for their use. The research agency convened an expert panel in November 2007 to design a set of requirements for a new generation of easy-to-use, mobile fans.

In 2008, the government solicited proposals from companies interested in designing and building the fans.

The goal was for the machines to be approved by regulators for mass development in 2010 or 2011, according to budget documents that the Department of Health and Human Services submitted to Congress in 2008. After that, the government would buy up to 40,000 fans. new. and add them to the national reserve.

The fans would cost less than $ 3,000 each. The lower the price, the more machines the government can buy.

The companies submitted offers for the Aura Project work. The research agency chose not to go with a large, established device manufacturer. Instead, he chose Newport Medical Instruments, a small team in Costa Mesa, California.

Newport, which was owned by a Japanese medical device company, only manufactured ventilators. Being a small, nimble business, Newport executives said, would help it efficiently meet government needs.

Fans at the time generally cost around $ 10,000 each, and lowering the price to $ 3,000 would be difficult. But Newport executives bet they could make up for any losses by selling fans worldwide.

"It would be very prestigious to be recognized as a supplier to the federal government," said Richard Crawford, who was Newport's head of research and development at the time. "We thought the international market would be strong, and that's where Newport would have a good profit on the product."

Federal officials were pleased. In addition to replenishing national reserves, "we also thought they would be so attractive that the commercial market would also want to buy them," said Nicole Lurie, who was then assistant secretary of preparedness and response within the Health Department. and human services.

Hopefully, the new generation of ventilators would become ubiquitous, helping hospitals across the country better prepare for a crisis.

The contract was officially awarded a few months after the H1N1 outbreak, which the CDC estimated to have infected 60 million and killed 12,000 in the United States, began to decline in 2010. The contract required Newport to receive $ 6.1 million in advance, with the expectation that the government would pay millions more by buying thousands of machines to fortify the arsenal.

The Aura Project was Newport's first job for the federal government. Things moved quickly and smoothly, federal employees and officials said in interviews.

Every three months, officials from the biomedical research agency would visit the Newport headquarters. Crawford submitted monthly reports detailing the company's expenses and progress.

Federal officials "would check everything," he said. "If we said that we are buying equipment, they would like to know what it is used for. There were scheduled visits, scheduled requirements and deliverables every month. "

In 2011, Newport shipped three functional prototypes of the company's California plant to Washington for review by federal officials.

Frieden, who was running the CDC at the time, got a demo in a small conference room attached to his office.

"I was excited," he said. "It was a multi-year effort that resulted in something that was going to be really useful."

In April 2012, a senior Health and Human Services official stated before Congress that the program was "scheduled to request market approval in September 2013." After that, the machines would go into production.

Then everything changed.

The medical device industry was undergoing rapid consolidation, with company after company merging or acquiring other manufacturers. Manufacturers wanted to present themselves as one-stop shops for hospitals, which were getting bigger, and that meant offering a broader set of products. In May 2012, Covidien, a large maker of medical devices, agreed to buy Newport for just over $ 100 million.

Covidien, a publicly traded company with sales of $ 12 billion that year, was already selling traditional fans, but that was only a small part of its multifaceted business. In 2012 alone, Covidien bought five other medical device companies in addition to Newport.

Newport executives and government officials working on the fan contract said they immediately noticed a change when Covidien took over. Developing inexpensive portable fans no longer seemed like a priority.

Newport applied in June 2012 for authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to market the device, but two former federal officials said Covidien had demanded additional funding and a higher selling price for the fans. The government gave the company an additional $ 1.4 million, a drop in the bucket for a company the size of Covidien.

Government officials and executives from rival fan companies said they suspected Covidien had acquired Newport to prevent it from building a cheaper product that would undermine Covidien's profits from its existing fan business.

Some Newport executives who worked on the project were reassigned to other roles. Others decided to leave the company.

"Up until the time the company was selling, I was really happy and excited about the project," said Hong-Lin Du, president of Newport at the time of its sale. "Then they assigned me to a different job."

In 2014, with no fans turned over to the government, Covidien executives told biomedical research agency officials that they wanted to terminate the contract, according to three former federal officials. Executives complained that it was not profitable enough for the company.

The government agreed to cancel the contract. The world focused at that time on the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The research agency started again, awarding a new contract for $ 13.8 million to the giant Dutch company Philips. In 2015, Covidien was sold for $ 50 billion to another large medical device company, Medtronic.

Charles Dockendorff, a former CFO at Covidien, said he did not know why the contract had fallen apart.

"I am not aware of that problem," he said in a text message.

Robert White, chairman of the minimally invasive therapies group at Medtronic who worked at Covidien during the Newport acquisition, initially said he did not recall the Aura Project contract. A Medtronic spokeswoman later said White was under the impression that the contract had been terminated before Covidien bought Newport.

It was not until July 2019 that the FDA approved the new Philips fan, the Trilogy Evo. The government ordered 10,000 units in December, setting a delivery date in mid-2020.

As the extent of the spread of the new coronavirus in the United States became clear, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed March, 15th that the reserve had 12,700 fans ready to deploy. Since then, the government has accelerated maintenance to increase the amount available to 16,660, still less than a quarter of what officials had estimated years before would be needed in a moderate flu pandemic.

Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services contacted ventilator manufacturers to see how soon thousands of machines could be produced. And he started putting pressure on Philips to speed up his planned shipments.

The reserve "is still awaiting delivery of the Evo Trilogy," a Health and Human Services spokeswoman said. "We currently do not have any in the inventory, although we expect them soon."