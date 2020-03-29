The Trump administration moves to & # 39; destabilize & # 39; Mashpee Wampanoag Reserve

%MINIFYHTML75bac10da3d0df6c9f938488decb4b1211% %MINIFYHTML75bac10da3d0df6c9f938488decb4b1212%

The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe pledges to fight a measure by the government of President Donald Trump to "destabilize,quot; its reserve.

Cedric Cromwell, president of the Cape Cod-based tribe, says he was briefed at 4 p.m. Friday. By the Office of Indigenous Affairs, the Secretary of the Department of the Interior, David Bernhardt, had ordered that his 321-acre reserve be withdrawn from the federal trust, after two judicial decisions that declared that the federal government did not have the authority to grant the lands a special status.

The tribe, which dates back at least four centuries, obtained federal recognition for the first time in 2007.

And while the order does not mean that the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe loses that recognition, it would mean that their reservation, divided between Mashpee and Taution, would no longer be considered sovereign land. As the Associated Press reported in 2018, that would mean the tribe would have to shut down its police force and other social services, subject residents to government taxes, and further delay their efforts to build a casino complex in Taunton.

According to the Associated Press, the federal government has not removed a tribe's land trust status against its will since the middle of the so-called Completion Age of the 20th century.

The move came on Friday after a federal appeals court ruled against the tribe last month, confirming a lower court ruling that the Mashpee Wampanoag did not qualify for their lands to be entrusted because the tribe was not recognized. federally in 1934, when the Indian Reorganization Law was passed, creating a process to restore sovereign land rights.

Conner Swanson, a spokesman for the Department of the Interior, told WBUR that the agency was effectively required to revoke the tribe's reserve status because of the appeals court ruling. The department originally accepted Mashpee Wampanoag's trust request in 2015.

"This decision does not affect the Tribe's federally recognized status, only the legal authority of the Interior to accept the land in trust," Swanson said. "Termination of the decision will return ownership of the property to the Tribe."

However, Cromwell called the action "cruel,quot; and "unnecessary,quot; on Friday, citing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, as well as a separate pending legal case involving the status of the trust.

"The Secretary has no court order to remove our land of trust," he said in a statement on Friday. "He is fully aware that litigation to maintain our status as an eligible tribe for the benefits of the Indian Reorganization Act is ongoing."

Cromwell added that the order raised the question: "What is driving our federal administrator's crusade against our reserve?"

Last year, the tribe had tried to get Congress to reaffirm its reserve status, after a legal challenge by opponents of its proposed casino threw it into uncertainty. A bill introduced by Representative Bill Keating proposed clarifying that the Mashpee Wampanoag was eligible for its land to be entrusted and to avoid future legal challenges.

However, after the bill was passed by a House committee and rushed to vote for the floor, Trump himself chimed in with a tweet urging Republicans to oppose the somewhat obscure legislation. The Republican president also tied the bill to Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential primary candidate at the time who had openly supported the tribe's efforts to maintain its reservation.

Republicans shouldn't vote for H.R. 312, a special-interest casino bill backed by Elizabeth (Pocahontas) Warren. It is unfair and does not treat Native Americans the same! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2019

While the bill eventually passed to the Democrat-controlled House (with the support of almost all Democrats and about a quarter of Republican members), it has since stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The only two House Democrats who voted against the legislation were the two members of the Rhode Island delegation, who argued that it would unfairly pave the way for the tribe's Taunton casino that would compete with the two nearby casinos in their state. Work on the $ 1 billion casino has been halted due to challenges to the Mashpee Wampanoag reserve.

Twin River, the operator of the two Rhode Island casinos, also hired Matthew Schlapp, a conservative activist and Trump supporter, to pressure the company on the Mashpee Wampanoag reservation issue, such as The Washington Post reported after Trump spoke out against the law. Schlapp's wife, Mercedes Schlapp, was Trump's director of strategic communications at the time. However, Schlapp said his wife played "no role,quot; in his defense.

Still, in a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon, Keating called Trump's opposition an "attempt to help his lobbyist and special interest friends." The Bourne Democrat called the Interior Department order "one of the cruellest and most senseless acts I have seen since I came to Congress."

In a time of national health and economic emergency, the Home Secretary should assist all Native American tribes. – Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) March 28, 2020

"The Secretary should be ashamed," he wrote. "In a time of national health and economic emergency, the Secretary of the Interior should be reaching out to help all Native American tribes."

Keating said his bill, co-sponsored by Representative Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, would rectify the problem, but noted that he is still awaiting action in the Senate.

Whether or not the casino project is allowed on tribal land is also an important factor, as Massachusetts gaming officials decide whether to allow a third-resort casino, which would be located in the southeast region of the state.

For his part, Cromwell pledged on Friday to continue fighting the order to revoke the tribe's reserve status, regardless of his motives. The tribe continues to sue Bernhardt in a separate case, arguing that the secretary failed to properly consider the factual evidence presented in support of his eligibility for the land trust. According to the State House News Service, a resolution in the case is not expected until the end of this year, at the earliest.

"We have survived, we will continue to survive," Cromwell wrote Friday. "These are our lands, these are the lands of our ancestors, and these will be the lands of our grandchildren. This administration has come and will go. But we will be here, always.