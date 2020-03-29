The Strokes leader calls his electric bike for the future of community travel for lazy people

http://juliancasablancas.com/

Julian Casablancas has been awarded a patent for folding pedalless electric bikes, which he describes as "lazy stuff so it can be transported without wasting energy."

The strokes Leader Julian casablancas He still hopes that his idea of ​​making an electric bike for lazy people can shape the future of transportation.

In 2014, the star revealed that he had been talking to German exercise bike firm FreeCross about a pedalless folding electric bike, a machine for which he has been granted a patent.

Although the bicycle has not yet reached the stores, Casablancas clings to the patent and its plan.

"Electric bikes look like the future of community travel," he tells The Guardian, before turning to his bandmate. Albert Hammond, Jr. "He rides motorcycles and I think he is great, but the truth is that everyone falls and gets hurt. If you ride an electric bike and you fall, it's like running fast; that's how our bodies are designed."

Explaining why he got into bike design, the rocker adds: "I just thought it was interesting to do something. It is expensive and time consuming and the business world is fascinating because you see the mechanisms of the decision-making process. which has led to art, quality and truth are bypassed for, you know, financial ease and tracking trends like sheep. "

When he initially revealed the idea in an interview with Rolling Stone, the hit maker of "Last Nite" said his goal was to provide a bike for those who didn't like to make any effort.

"This is a lazy man's thing, so you can be transported without wasting energy," he said.