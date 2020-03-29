The show presented by Elton John hits the right marks – Deadline

John Lennon once warned us that we can easily be "benefited to death" if we are not discerning.

However, just 18 days after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic, the first star-studded big benefit to help those injured by the health crisis landed on Fox tonight with the iHeart Living Room. Concert for America low-key but big-hearted. – and I bet even the sharp-tongued Beatle would agree that the successful outcome was about life and life.

Get to the point, see and hear some of the biggest stars in music with most of their celebrity armor stripped down literally and figuratively, the Elton John hour-long special was the place where they were supposed to be the iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight. a hitch, which was an achievement in itself. Last-minute entry Lady Gaga did not sing, but hit a high note by pressuring viewers on Fox, YouTube and streaming on iHeartMedia stations across the country "find joy as you can" and help her " local communities. "

Yes, a sunglass spectacle Gaga burst out on "the host with the biggest heart" in a way that we have come to expect from the evening shows. But, here's the deal, in this age of extremes it felt extremely genuine, and truth be told, it had the added benefit (no pun intended) of being true.

By isolating himself and his family in his only house without a piano, host Sir Elton did not tickle the keys, but played an excellent ringmaster. Adopting a less characteristic is more focus, if tonight was any indication, the legend with glasses behind Rocketman Maybe you want to try characters like Ellen DeGeneres and Graham Norton in the world of talk shows. You know what I'm talking about Lizzo!

Powered by $ 500,000 donations from sponsor Procter & Gamble and Fox owned by Murdoch, the hour-long digital festival sought to raise funds for the Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation in hopes of getting help where it is urgently needed. in these difficult times. .

Like sweatpants cameos with DeGeneres, a WHO defending Ryan Seacrest, Ken Jeong of The Masked Singer, "Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone" we are all in this together, authenticity was the best song for everyone. After weeks of misinformation and confusion outside the White House, a veritable chorus was received in a nation that has seen confirmed cases of COVID-19 increase to nearly 138,000 with nearly 2,500 deaths so far. As the USA USA It ranks first among the nations of the world, even expected to hit New York and Los Angeles, and will soon be tragically followed by New Orleans and Chicago with more to come.

Using varying degrees of technology and testimonials from "everyday heroes", health care drivers, overwhelmed health workers, and grocery store employees, John Sykes, Tom Poleman, and Joel Gallen produced Living Room Convert in many well-equipped living rooms.

“This is my new normal for the next few months, however, for this virus to calm down. I'm already breaking … please take this seriously. "🙏#iHeartConcertOnFOX pic.twitter.com/AuTBubHDka – iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 30, 2020

Starting with Alicia Keys, the show crossed genres and generations with more than five members in five different homes: Backstreet Boys, Foo Fighter leader Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish, and Finneas O & # 39; Connell, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Sam Smith, a city in New York. the HER sofa set, a challenging wind by the pool Tim McGraw, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez. By the time a split projection and high and high note hitting Mariah Carey appeared as the de facto star with "Always Be My Baby", if your money wasn't going to the digital donation box, you really need to renew your membership in the human race.

"Right now, we all need to help in any way we can," Elton told viewers, with strong comparisons to the fury of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and 1990s. "If you sing that last chorus every time you wash your hands, I think it might be in good shape," Grohl shoved the audience as he wrapped up his portrayal of My Hero from the 1997 album The Color and the Shape.

Gathered in distress and battling production requirements that generally take weeks to overcome, the Living Room Concert certainly had a rush feeling. Unlike many live shows and award ceremonies, it also had a palpable risk of getting off the rails, as we've seen it many times on cable news, Instagram DJ sets, and live shows in recent days.

However, in a testament to the technology and commitment of those on both sides of the camera tonight, the Living Room Concert really took off.

"I think that now, as we practice psychic social distancing, it's important to remember that music brings people together," Palm Springs-based Lizzo told Elton tonight. Then, the man-born Reginald Kenneth Dwight hooked one of his sons' keyboards that were actually in the house and hit some of his 1974 classics "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me".

Amen to that, amen. Stay indoors and safe in America, see you in the next party room.