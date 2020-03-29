The rent is due and the coronavirus means that many people from Colorado do not have the money

Revvy Broker has lived in the same town house for five years and on Wednesday, as is the case on the first of each month, he owes his landlord $ 1,160.

Broker is a cameraman by profession and cannot work at this time, or even leave his home in Arapahoe County unincorporated outside of emergencies, because he has a pre-existing respiratory condition that makes him more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

"I have no way of finding the money the owner is asking for," he said Thursday.

When asked how he hopes to cover that continuing expense and others, while out of work, Broker added: "To be honest, I have no idea. I am as lost as everyone else right now."

At this point in an average month, about 0.5% of Colorado tenants will have contacted their homeowners about the inability to pay rent for next month, said Peggy Panzer, vice president of the Laramar Group, which has 2,300 housing units in Colorado. Panzer has been leading a coronavirus response workforce of approximately 60 housing providers in the state, and as of Friday, the proportion of tenants who said they can't pay by April was between 5% and 7%, he said.

"We hope as we get closer to April 1 that there will be more," Panzer said.

That is a safe bet. In the past two weeks alone, more than 3% of Colorado's workforce has filed an unemployment claim amid coronavirus-fueled business closings, breaking state records. Many will receive a combination of unemployment insurance and federal cash assistance in the coming weeks, but low-income, jobless tenants interviewed by Up News Info say the help is not enough to cover the rent, not to mention Other critical expenses.

People in such desperate situations are completely at the mercy of their owners, in a state where approximately 35% of the population rents.

Governor Jared Polis said last week that landlords "generally want to keep their tenants, and they generally know that if their tenants are out of a job for a month or two, they must work with them to keep them there." The Colorado Apartment Association says it is right.

"We have tremendous sympathy for people. It is a terrible situation, "said Michelle Lyng, a spokesperson for the association, who owns it." For people who have lost their jobs, I recommend that you go and speak to your housing provider. Many housing providers are willing to work with people. "

But, crucially, there is nothing forcing them to do so right now. The governor urged, but did not order, the suspension of evictions and foreclosures, and the Apartment Association issued its own best practices to members, including: waiving all late payment charges until the end of April, creating payment plans for residents who need them, refrain from pursuing evictions until the end of April and avoiding rent increases.

"Ask people to work together,quot;

Dozens of letters from landlords to tenants shared with Up News Info directly or through new Facebook group Colorado Rent Strike and Eviction Defense show that landlords are taking a wide range of approaches. Some have promised to freeze rent levels for a few months. Many offer payment plans and say they will work with tenants who are struggling.

Others continue to charge late fees and threatening consequences.

"We will exercise to evict him for lack of payment as soon as possible !!!" Read a letter shared with The Post.

"My landlord sent out a mass email saying they were expecting the rent first, they will still process the evictions," said Broker. "It almost seems like my landlord doesn't care about my life, that they would rather see me die than give me a month's rent for free."

Landlords, for whom few sources of help appear to be available at the moment, in many cases say they cannot afford a rent freeze, something advocates have asked Polis to support, but which he is not endorsing.

"If people don't pay their rent, who pays the housing provider's employees or the vendor's vendors for cleaning equipment?" Lyng said. "Who pays the owner's debt obligations, the mortgage payments? We are all part of this ecosystem. We all ask people to work together."

A rent freeze, said Kurt Firnhaber, Boulder's director of housing, "would put our housing authority out of business in two months."

Desperate tenants are, for now, protected in part by the fact that sheriff's offices in Colorado temporarily refuse to carry out evictions. Many courts where eviction proceedings take place are closed.

But evictions and foreclosures can and almost certainly will resume at some point in the next few months, and some in dire financial situations say they hope they won't be able to pay the rent money they will need to avoid such action, whenever necessary. Comes. They are also somewhat protected by the fact that it is almost impossible for homeowners to fill empty units now, so there is an incentive to work with people who need help.

"The scale of this could be so large that it makes no sense for owners to be aggressive about it," said Firnhaber. "If you have too many people who can't pay their rent, it's not like you can kick them out and bring other people. It almost forces landlords to work with people." But neither does it prevent someone from being a tough guy. "

"We need a freeze,quot;

Desiree Kane of Estes Park, a freelancer who lost her nine contracts in the sudden economic downturn, said the current situation is unsustainable for people who cannot afford the rent. Over the course of four days, he said, six of his friends in northern Colorado also lost their jobs, so the group organized a Facebook page for people demanding clemency and even planning to refuse to pay the rent. That group has grown to nearly 2,000 people in less than a week.

"I don't think the people have a choice, and neither do our leaders," Kane said. "It is going to be a rent freeze or a rent strike. That's going to be it."

There is no indication that officials at the state level or in Colorado cities are seeking to freeze the rent. City attorneys are convinced, in fact, that the governments they serve do not even have the authority for such action, since leases are legal agreements that city boards and city councils cannot simply destroy.

Polis has shown no signs of supporting a rent freeze, and when The Post asked its office to clarify whether the governor has the authority to order one, a spokesman did not give a clear answer.

Activists will keep trying.

"We need a freeze, not a postponement," said Kane, who said the allies are now actively organizing, in at least five Colorado cities, for rent strikes. "We can't get people to come out the other side because of three months of late payment. And if people start being brought to court for lack of late payment, we are going to have to start showing up. "

Lyng said a rent strike would be "divisive,quot; and "counterproductive." Kane replied, "I think it's pretty classy."

"Safe and affordable,quot;

What makes this crisis especially difficult on all sides is that it is entirely possible for it to last for months. There will probably be thousands more Coloradans living in poverty by the time the May rent expires.

"There is no way this is going to be a month-long problem," said Firnhaber. "Even if we go back to work in a month and a half, there are people who will need six months or a year to recover."

Several Colorado lawmakers lamented that because the legislature is not meeting at this time, the Capitol was closed two weeks ago for fear of coronaviruses, it does not have the ability to respond swiftly to this and other crises. State Representative Jonathan Singer, a Democrat for Longmont, said that if the session continued now, it would push through a bill for a temporary moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for people who have suffered loss of income.

State Representative Dominique Jackson, a Democrat from Denver, said she had been kept awake at night thinking of the thousands who are now teetering on the cusp of homelessness.

"I am working with as many as my legislative colleagues trying to collect stories so that we can be prepared, when we return to the Capitol, to see what kinds of legislation we could pass," said Jackson, who was homeless as a teenager.

"I have a visceral understanding of what it means to have a safe and affordable place to live," he said. "And I'm also scared."