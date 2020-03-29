The rapper claims that A $ AP Rocky is gay, publishes a photo of him & # 39; Rubbing & # 39; man's booty

Instagram

On Twitter, Spaceghost Purrp claims that the rapper & # 39; Praise the Lord & # 39; Blacklisted him in the music industry because he discovered his sexuality.

In today's hip-hop world, there are some rappers who are publicly gay. Tyler the creator Y Lil Nas X. There are also some that have long been rumored to be part of the LGBT community, but have never confirmed this. A $ AP Rocky has become the latest hip-hop star to be hit by the buzz.

Rapper Spaceghost Purrp was the one who spread the sexuality rumors, claiming he found out after being invited to the rapper's "Praise the Lord" party in New York in 2011. He said on Twitter: "I was getting close to my girl." ns ** t and was talking on the phone like you, bruh, where I don't see that he was like & # 39; I LOOK DOWN IM RIGHT HERE & # 39; The next thing you know, he is playing in the pool with a man **.

He also provided photographic evidence showing Rocky approaching a man in a pool, before adding in another tweet that that was the reason he is no longer on friendly terms with Rocky. "SO YOU WANT TO KNOW WHY 'ASAP ROCKY AND ASAP and EVERY RAPPER' HATES ME so much because I stopped hanging out with him because he didn't tell me he was gay on the low side and I felt he lied about his life so much for that he keep his secret put me on the music blacklist, "he said.

"So all these rappers who sided with him and opposed him are basically the ones who had to oppose him, so I won't expose his secret, because I did it literally. Nothing wrong at all," Spaceghost continued, ranting about being hit by Many people in the hip-hop industry because "he discovered his biggest secret and was very angry that I cut him off for lying about his sexuality."

Rocky has yet to respond to this accusation.