The rain could continue on a sunny and warm Sunday

The rains could pass to the Denver region on Sunday night after a warm and sunny day.

On Sunday we'll see highs in the mid-1950s and mostly sunny skies with a light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Rain is possible after 5 p.m. and until Sunday night, with some overnight rains that briefly turn into snow.

Monday's weather will be more of the same, with warm temperatures and morning sun and then afternoon rains. Temperatures will hit the mid-60s on Tuesday, according to the service, before a potential storm occurs on Wednesday.





The rest of the week you will see partly sunny skies with the possibility of rain, and temperatures will stay warm.