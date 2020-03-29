The prince's brothers allege that they have not received payment for their estate

Almost four years after the death of Prince and his brothers, they claim that they have not yet been paid a penny of their estate.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, his brothers, Sharon, Norrine and John Nelson have filed a petition to request compensation for the estate.

In 2016, the singer left his assets to his six brothers, but did not have a will. His estate, managed by Comerica Bank, has not been able to see the relatives.

There have been numerous allegations that Comerica has mismanaged the money and has had no communication about possible deals. But Comerica says this is not the case and insists that they are doing their best under the circumstances.

The brothers are asking the court to approve "payment for the services and efforts provided to the Estate." They allege that they have provided "a considerable investment and in commercial matters related to the Estate. Unlike others, that have performed services for Prince Estate, SNJ has not received any financial sum for the numerous and repeated services that have contributed to the succession,quot; .

Because they have spent so much time working on the Estate, the heirs allege that they are financially unstable and that they have to "solely on their pension, social security, personal savings and friends' loans to cover the costs necessary to maintain the Prince Estate despite of the millions paid to court-approved advisers, lawyers and others. "

Finally, all three claim every time they ask to be paid, they have always been rejected. They have corporate experience and don't mind working at Prince Estate, but would like to be paid for doing so.

The late singer's inheritance has been a theme for years. It was also reported that they owe attorneys millions for unpaid fees. Her sister Tyka Nelson sold her share due to financial problems.