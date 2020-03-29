The one who reprograms to keep going! Turns to fall 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Instagram

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and their bandmates were originally due to start the North American leg of their excursion on April 21, but are now delaying it & # 39; as a precaution & # 39 ;.

The OMS they are delaying the North American stage of their "Moving On! Tour" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rockers Pete Townshend Y Roger Daltrey announced that the excursion had been delayed until the fall of 2020, in a statement on the group's official website.

"The April and May stops on The Who & # 39; s Moving On! Tour are proactively rescheduled for fall / fall as a precaution," the statement read. "As soon as we have the dates finalized, we will share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for your understanding."

"Both Pete and Roger, and the rest of The Who's band, can't wait to go out and be with all of you and share great music. Long live rock."

Moving on! The North American leg of the Tour was scheduled to begin on April 21, and included the band's first concert in the Cincinnati area since a stampede incident on their show on December 3, 1979, killed 11 fans.

The dates also included a trio of rescheduled concerts and a six-night residency at the Las Vegas Coliseum at Caesars Palace.