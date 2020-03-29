The number of deaths from coronavirus in San Francisco grows to 5; 32 new cases reported – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Health officials reported San Francisco's fifth death during the current coronavirus outbreak on Sunday with 32 new cases of the virus detected among those recently tested.

Officials did not report any details related to the latest victim of the disease from the city or county: the age, sex of the person or people who may have acquired the disease were not disclosed.

The city / county of San Francisco saw the number of confirmed cases among its residents increase to 340 since the outbreak began more than two months ago. For the entire Bay Area, there have now been 46 deaths and 1,792 cases of the disease.

On Saturday, city officials offered an update on the disease's most troubling source: San Francisco's huge Laguna Honda senior facility. Seven staff members and one resident have now tested positive for the virus.

All are in good condition, and the seven employees include five who provide patient care, according to a statement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Investigations are ongoing to determine what contacts staff members have had, including tests and the units where they work have been quarantined.

Laguna Honda officials warned earlier this week that more cases of COVID-19 were expected at the facilities among staff and residents as the virus was spreading throughout the region.

Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. On Wednesday, the facility was placed in protective quarantine until at least April 7.