The MixtapE! Features the social distance playlists of the stars

Music matters more than ever.
As we find ourselves in this new extreme social distancing normality in the midst of the quest to curb the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronaviruses, both here in the United States and almost anywhere else in the world, without an end. real and concrete in At a glance, the power of music has to change our mood, increase our serotonin levels and gives us a feeling of connection with the world in general, it cannot be exaggerated or overlooked. Don't you believe us? Pop your favorite song and bop wherever you are. You will see what we mean.
With that in mind, we are here at The MixtapE! We are committed to bringing you the best releases every week in hopes of brightening up your day a little. But we got to thinking about what songs our music industry favorites are turning to in their time of need. So we go up to them and ask the stars how Meghan Trainor, Maluma, JoJo, Chris Lane and more to share your social distancing playlists. I hope you find some new clues here (or rediscover the old favorites) that will help you lighten your load and pass the time.
Meghan Trainor
The "No Excuses,quot; singer who released her third studio album. Treat me In January, he recommends:
1. "Nice to meet you,quot; by Meghan Trainor feat. Nicki Minaj: "THIS IS AN ANTHEM I WROTE WITH THE QUEEN HERSELF, NICKI MINAJ! I FEEL SO POWERFUL,quot;
2. "35.31,quot; by Infant gambino: "MY HUSBAND AND I DANCE SO HARD WITH THIS JAM! WE CANNOT STOP PLAYING IT,quot;
3. "Playing too much,quot; by Kyle dion With. DUCKWRTH & UMI : "I AM VERY IMPRESSED BY THE LYRICS OF THIS SONG. IT IS SUPER GRAZY AND READY AND IT MAKES ME SMILE EACH TIME I DANCE,quot;
4. "July,quot; by Noah Cyrus: "THIS SONG BREAKS MY HEART IN THE BEST WAY, I AM A HUGE NOAH FAN AND I LOVE HIS VULNERABLE SONG WRITING AND HIS BEAUTIFUL VOICE,quot;
5. "Like A Movie,quot; by Labrinth: "ONLY THE GENIUS THAT IS LABORDE COULD WRITE AND PRODUCE SO A DANGER OF A TUNE. SO INTELLIGENT, SO UNIQUE AND SO GOOD!"
Maluma
The Colombian heartbreaker, who released his latest album. 11:11 In May, he recommends:
1. "Que Chimba,quot; by Maluma: "I just released this song & # 39; cumbia villera & # 39; which is very traditional among young people in Colombia. It is as if traditional cumbia joined EDM, and makes you feel like if you were full of life during the times we are currently facing worldwide. I hope this song brings joy and light to my fans who are looking for good energy to soar. "
2. "You Rock My World,quot; by Michael Jackson: "I love MJ. He is my idol and you can't go wrong with such a global classic."
3. "Joro,quot; by Wizkid: "This song is an upbeat ballad and I am very inspired by Afro beat music."
4. "Djadja,quot; by Aya Nakamura: "This has been my favorite song since last summer. It has been the perfect setting to create the right atmosphere and it really makes me want to dance."
5. "Always on time,quot; by You're the boss With. Ashanti: "For many who don't know, I've been a fan of Ja Rule since I was young. I love a good setback that reminds me of some good youthful times when I was young in Medellín, Colombia."
Jojo
The heartwarming singer, who recently modified her classic song "Leave (Get Out)" into a hymn for these weird times and will release her next studio album, Good to know, in May, recommends:
1. "What & # 39; s Poppin,quot; by Jack harlow: "Some of his lines make me laugh, but it's not a joke. He is very silly."
2. "Shake The Room,quot; by Pop Smoke With Quavo: "He left too soon! Pop had one of the most exciting voices in hip hop."
3. "Breathe Deeper,quot; by Taming the impala: "This whole album feels like a dream sequence. Put it on and get it out (in your mind)."
4. JoJo's "Man,quot;: "My hymn. A bop that will go into your brain until you can't stop singing it."
5. "Blinding Lights,quot; by Weekend: "Live for the nouveau-80 feeling,quot;.
6. "Link Up,quot; by Tinashe: "It makes me feel like the baddest woman in the world."
Chris Lane Y Lauren Bushnell
As the country singer and his Bachelor Nation girlfriend made their playlist together, the comments are courtesy of Chris.
1. "Whole Heart (Hold Me Now)" by Hillsong United: "For us, in such a crazy moment, we rely on our faith more than ever."
2. "Just to see you smile,quot; by Tim McGraw: "This song has a whole new meaning now … because I've been doing very strange things to make my baby smile during this crazy time! Haha!"
3. "Out of the forest,quot; by Taylor Swift: "I can't wait until we're out of the woods and back to normal life!"
4. Chris Lane's "Big, Big Plans,quot;: "Everyone has a lot of downtime right now. A lot of time to talk and make big, big plans for the future!"
5. "Summer,quot; by Kenny Chesney: "This song makes me wish for summer, hoping I've gotten through all of this. I'm picturing summer concerts, toes in the sand, and a mango cart in my hand!"
Adam Lambert
the American idol icon, whose fourth studio album Velvet was released in March, recommends:
1. "The Other Side,quot; by Justin Timberlake Y SZA
2. "Roses,quot; by Adam Lambert
3. "Wait,quot; for Little Dragon
4. "Mirage (Don & # 39; t Stop)" by Jessie Ware
5. "Innit,quot; by drumaq
6. "What If,quot; by Amber mark
7. "Moment,quot; by Victoria Monet
8. "Money,quot; for Leisure
"These songs are a soft disco vibe. They are meant to give you a little beat while you're bored at home," he told us. "All these songs make me feel good!"
Baby Rexha
The singer of "Not 20 Anymore,quot; recommends:
1. "Titanium,quot; by David Guetta Y Sia: "This song makes me feel so powerful, like I can beat anything !!!"
2. "Don't stop believing,quot; by Trip: "Every time this song plays, no matter where it is, it lifts my spirits. This song also brings everyone together. We really need that now."
3. "Keep your head up,quot; by Andy Grammer: "This song makes me feel happy. It makes me feel that everything will be fine, especially in these difficult times."
4. "The Climb,quot; by Miley Cyrus: "This song reminds me that life is about trials and tribulations and that it is about the journey. We will all get through it!"
5. "Imagine,quot; by John Lennon: "This song gives me hope that one day we will all meet in peace and happiness."
Matthew Morrison
First Joy star whose third studio album Disney Dreamin & # 39; with Matthew Morrison It was released in March, recommends:
1. "You have to be,quot; by Des & # 39; ree: "Old classic. Do you know that one? It's great."
2. "Aquarius (Let The Sunshine In)" by Hair the musical
3. "A Whole New World,quot; by Matthew Morrison: "Outside of my album, which is fun. I have to do one of the album."
4. "Rocketman,quot; by Elton John
5. "Happy,quot; by Pharrell Williams
Joji
Japanese singer "Run,quot;, who became the first Asian-born artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard R,amp;B / Hip-Hop album chart with his debut LP. BALLADS 1 in 2018, he recommends:
1. "Chandelier,quot; by Sia: "A song so well done and I never tire of it."
2. "Yah Mean,quot; by Playboy Carti: "I mean, why not have a good time indoors? I feel like I'm still getting sunlight from this song."
3. "Move bitch,quot; by Ludacris With. Mystikal Y I-20: "We definitely don't want to touch now."
4. "Antidote,quot; by Travis Scott: "We need that antidote as soon as possible!"
5. "Two 16s,quot; by Z Money With. Valee: "This song always lowers my blood pressure to dangerously low levels. The best song to play when you're not trying to do anything, which is appropriate now."
