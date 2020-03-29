The MixtapE! Features the social distance playlists of the stars

Music matters more than ever.

As we find ourselves in this new extreme social distancing normality in the midst of the quest to curb the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronaviruses, both here in the United States and almost anywhere else in the world, without an end. real and concrete in At a glance, the power of music has to change our mood, increase our serotonin levels and gives us a feeling of connection with the world in general, it cannot be exaggerated or overlooked. Don't you believe us? Pop your favorite song and bop wherever you are. You will see what we mean.

With that in mind, we are here at The MixtapE! We are committed to bringing you the best releases every week in hopes of brightening up your day a little. But we got to thinking about what songs our music industry favorites are turning to in their time of need. So we go up to them and ask the stars how Meghan Trainor, Maluma, JoJo, Chris Lane and more to share your social distancing playlists. I hope you find some new clues here (or rediscover the old favorites) that will help you lighten your load and pass the time.