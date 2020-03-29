The Knack offers the Coronavirus version of the parody & # 39; My Sharona & # 39; from quarantine

%MINIFYHTML7c42edfb2c898446581b7920fa154bc811% %MINIFYHTML7c42edfb2c898446581b7920fa154bc812%

In a strange clip posted to YouTube, lead guitarist Berton Averre reveals that he and bassist Prescott Niles were asked if they were going to rework their 1979 hit due to the pandemic.

The surviving founders of The ability He gave in to fan requests and reformulated his 1979 hit "My Sharona" as a parody of coronavirus.

In a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, March 25, lead guitarist Berton Averre revealed him and the bassist Prescott Niles They have received renewed attention due to the global pandemic, as fans have reused the song to refer to "corona".

"Some people have asked if we were going to make our own 'Sharona' crown parody song, because apparently there aren't enough."

"Unfortunately, our lead singer is no longer with us and trust me, you don't want to hear me speak," he said, referring to the leader. Doug Fieger2010 death from cancer.

In the bizarre clip, he goes on to say that he consulted his dogs for a hand washing tutorial video, but instead settled on a close-up instructional video on how to play the famous riff and solo the song.

However, in the end, Prescott joins him and the couple joins in to sing "Goodbye, Corona!" instead of the usual choir.